Tanzania: CCM Lauds Supporters' Turnout, Ensures Calm Election

Dar es Salaam — THE ruling CCM has thanked its supporters for turning out in large numbers at campaign rallies which the party says drew more than 25 million people across the country.

The party has also assured citizens that tomorrow's General Election will be conducted peacefully and orderly.

It has been nearly 60 days since CCM launched its election campaigns on August 28th at Tanganyika Packers grounds in Dar es Salaam.

The campaigns will officially conclude today with a grand rally to be graced by the party's presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Speaking at a press conference in Mwanza yesterday, CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenan Kihongosi thanked Tanzanians for their massive turnout throughout the campaign period.

"During the 2025 General Election campaigns, CCM has recorded the highest supporters' turnout in its history. We thank all Tanzanians who left their daily activities to attend our rallies," Mr Kihongosi said.

He noted that since the campaigns began on August 28th, a total of 25.3 million supporters attended CCM rallies, while more than 57.1 million people followed the events through mass and social media.

According to Mr Kihongosi, online analytics show that President Samia's campaign appearances have accumulated 164.9 million views across digital platforms.

As of yesterday, Dr Samia had conducted 112 campaign rallies, drawing huge crowds that oftenfilled stadiums and grounds to capacity.

"The massive turnouts reflect Tanzanians' deep trust in CCM and their love for President Samia's result-oriented leadership that values human dignity," he added.

Mr Kihongosi said the presidential candidate effectively used the campaign trail to promote CCM's 2025-2030 Election Manifesto, outline key priorities, and listen to citizens' views, which will guide national development over the next five years.

"We are convinced that Tanzanians have understood the manifesto and, in large numbers, are ready to vote," he said.

Highlighting the manifesto's priorities, Mr Kihongosi said CCM plans to introduce Universal Health Coverage and launch a Clean Water Grid Initiative within the first 100 days of the new government, to address clean water challenges nationwide.

He said the next CCM government will also expand Tanzania's installed electricity capacity to 8,000 megawatts, nearly doubling current production, while empowering the private sector to drive economic growth.

"We will strengthen agricultural productivity through modern farming and livestock keeping, promote the mining sector as a national treasure, and improve housing and infrastructure to ensure every corner of the country is accessible," he said.

He described President Samia as a patriotic leader committed to protecting both the present and future of the nation.

Reflecting on her tenure since assuming office in March 2021 following the passing of Dr John Magufuli, Mr Kihongosi said Dr Samia successfully guided Tanzania through post-Covid-19 recovery and continued implementing major projects, including the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP).

Mr Kihongosi also urged all eligible voters to turn out and vote peacefully, assuring that there are no security threats that could disrupt the election.

"We believe the government and its security organs are wellprepared to ensure a peaceful election," he said.

He cautioned citizens against heeding calls for demonstrations on Election Day, saying such actions are being promoted by individuals with ulterior political motives.

"Those calling for protests are not even in the country and will not participate in them," he said.

Reaffirming CCM's commitment to improving citizens' livelihoods through robust socioeconomic reforms and good governance, Mr Kihongosi urged Tanzanians to vote for CCM candidates.