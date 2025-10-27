The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has clarified that the Government of Liberia was under no diplomatic pressure to receive Mr. Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national temporarily relocated under a U.S. legal and diplomatic arrangement.

Speaking at a special press briefing on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Minister Nyanti--flanked by the Ministers of Justice and Information--said the decision to receive Mr. Garcia was made after formal diplomatic consultations and thorough review between Monrovia and Washington.

"The Government of Liberia was approached through formal diplomatic channels with a specific request regarding Mr. Kilmar Abrego Garcia. After careful consideration and assessment, and following diplomatic assurances from U.S. authorities regarding his treatment and status, Liberia agreed to receive Mr. Garcia," the Foreign Minister said.

Minister Nyanti stressed that the decision was made in line with Liberia's commitment to international law, humanitarian principles, and its bilateral relationship with the United States--not because of external pressure.

"Let me be clear--there was no diplomatic pressure placed upon Liberia to receive Mr. Garcia. Our decision was guided by diplomacy, humanity, and respect for lawful international processes," she added.

She added that the arrangement was consistent with Liberia's long-standing tradition of international cooperation and its responsibility as a member of the global community, especially as the nation assumes its new role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

"Liberia remains a responsible member of the international community and continues to act in good faith in its bilateral and multilateral engagements," she said.

Who Is Kilmar Abrego Garcia?

Mr. Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran national who was mistakenly deported from the United States. While he has faced allegations of transporting undocumented migrants and gang involvement, he has not been convicted of any crime. A U.S. federal judge recently ruled that there was no credible evidence proving he posed a public danger.

Mr. Garcia has lived in the United States for several years, and his deportation is linked to immigration irregularities, not a criminal conviction. The U.S. government, under its current policy, has been removing individuals with alleged--but unproven--links to illegal activity as part of a broader enforcement effort.

As of August 2025, nearly 200,000 people have been deported since the start of President Donald Trump's second term, with over 2 million departures--voluntary and forced--recorded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Several African countries, including Senegal, Mauritania, Nigeria, Angola, and Ghana, have also received deportees under similar arrangements.

Temporary and Humanitarian Stay

Minister Nyanti clarified that Mr. Garcia is not entering Liberia as a prisoner or criminal, and that his stay is temporary and administrative in nature.

"He will be free to move about Liberia, and if he chooses to leave, he is free to do so. Mr. Garcia provided a list of countries he preferred not to go to, and Liberia was not on that list," Minister Nyanti stated.

She noted that whether Garcia ultimately comes to Liberia depends on U.S. legal processes, which are beyond Liberia's control.

Minister Nyanti assured the Liberian public that all due protocols, legal frameworks, and security assessments have been observed.

"We want to assure the public that this is a diplomatic engagement carried out in full accordance with our national laws and in the spirit of cooperation. The Government remains vigilant in ensuring that all actions taken under such arrangements are consistent with Liberia's values and obligations under international law," she noted.

Broader Diplomatic Context

Analysts note that Liberia's cooperation in this matter reflects its growing diplomatic maturity and active role on global issues. The country's recent election to the UN Security Council positions it as a constructive partner in international diplomacy and humanitarian engagement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing engagement with relevant partners to ensure transparency and public updates on the process as necessary.

Liberia's decision to temporarily host Kilmar Abrego Garcia represents a measured act of diplomacy--not pressure. It highlights the nation's balance between sovereignty, humanity, and international cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world