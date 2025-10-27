Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Appoints New Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

27 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday appointed Professor Saalim Aliyow Ibrow as the country's new Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The appointment comes as part of the government's efforts to strengthen key ministries and improve social services, the statement said. Barre noted that the ministry plays a critical role in advancing the government's national agenda on employment, social welfare, and labour rights.

"Given the importance and wide scope of the ministry's responsibilities, I am confident that Prof. Saalim Aliyow Ibrow will effectively lead and fulfill the ministry's mandate," Prime Minister Barre said.

Prof. Ibrow, a veteran academic and experienced public servant, has previously held several senior government positions.

The reshuffle comes as Somalia's federal government seeks to boost job creation and social protection programmes amid ongoing reforms aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.