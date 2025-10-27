Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Appoints New Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday appointed Professor Saalim Aliyow Ibrow as the country's new Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The appointment comes as part of the government's efforts to strengthen key ministries and improve social services, the statement said. Barre noted that the ministry plays a critical role in advancing the government's national agenda on employment, social welfare, and labour rights.

"Given the importance and wide scope of the ministry's responsibilities, I am confident that Prof. Saalim Aliyow Ibrow will effectively lead and fulfill the ministry's mandate," Prime Minister Barre said.

Prof. Ibrow, a veteran academic and experienced public servant, has previously held several senior government positions.

The reshuffle comes as Somalia's federal government seeks to boost job creation and social protection programmes amid ongoing reforms aimed at improving governance and service delivery.