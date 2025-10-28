Tanzania: Kimara Residents Flock to Voter Verification

Dar es Salaam — AS the sun casts its golden glow over the busy neighbourhoods of Kimara, the air buzzed with anticipation and civic energy.

From Baruti to Korogwe, Kimara Mwisho and Stopover, residents stepped out in large numbers to check their names on the posted voters' lists, a crucial exercise as the nation prepares for the upcoming general elections.

At Msewe Primary School, the display centre for Kimara Baruti, residents began arriving as early as 8am.

Sheets listing hundreds of voters' names covered the walls and wooden boards. Some leaned in closely, scanning line by line; others smiled in satisfaction upon spotting their names.

"I wanted to confirm my name before the crowd grows," said Anna Mushi, a food vendor.

"It's important to make sure everything is in order. This process shows that our voices matter."

Nearby, bodaboda rider Selemani Juma flipped through the list carefully before nodding with relief.

"I've voted before, but every time I check my name, I feel proud," he said with a grin.

"It reminds me that I have a role to play in shaping our country."

At Kimara Korogwe Primary School, the atmosphere was calm but purposeful.

Groups of residents stood under the trees, discussing the coming election and helping one another locate their names.

Election officials moved about with clipboards, offering guidance where needed.

"I didn't want to wait until the last day," said Mariam Komba, a mother of two. "Participating early helps make the whole process smoother for everyone."

Her neighbour, Kelvin Mgeni, a teacher, added: "Transparency begins here. When citizens are informed and involved, it builds confidence in the entire electoral system."

At Kimara Mwisho, the voter list display at the Ward Office drew a steady stream of residents throughout the day. Clear signage and wellorganised sections made the process efficient.

"I found my name in less than five minutes," said Ester James, who lives nearby.

"The officials were helpful and I appreciate how smooth it has been this time."

Beside her, retired civil servant Peter Mbwambo praised the process: "It's much better than previous years. This kind of preparation gives me confidence that the elections will run smoothly."

By afternoon, the buzz shifted to Jiwe la Magufuli in Kimara Stopover, where residents gathered in groups, shading their eyes from the bright sun as they scanned the lists.

Conversation and occasional laughter filled the air whenever someone spotted a familiar name.

"I brought my friends to check together," said university student Rehema Saidi. "It's exciting to see so many young people turning out.

We are ready to make our voices heard." Nearby, shopkeeper Daudi Mwangosi watched with satisfaction.

"People are taking this seriously," he said.

"This exercise shows that we are ready not just to vote, but to participate responsibly."

As the verification period continues, the enthusiasm in Kimara reflects the wider national mood: Readiness, responsibility and collective pride.

From Msewe Primary to Jiwe la Magufuli, citizens are demonstrating that democracy begins with simple acts of participation.

As the sun sets over Kimara's busy streets, the chatter and laughter near the noticeboards tell a story of a community that understands its power and is determined to use it wisely.