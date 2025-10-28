Nigeria: I've Been Banned From US - Soyinka

28 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has disclosed that his United States of America visa has been revoked, meaning he cannot enter the country.

Soyinka made the revelation on Tuesday, while addressing journalists at Kongi's Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

"It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States, who are expecting me for this event or that event, do not waste their time," the literary icon said.

"I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me."

Soyinka said he was informed of the development by the U.S. Consulate through an official letter dated October 23, 2025, noting that he was unaware of any reason for the decision.

The letter read in part, "This letter serves as official notification by the United States Consulate General in Lagos that the nonimmigrant visa listed below has been revoked pursuant to the authority contained in U.S. Department of State regulations."

Soyinka stressed that he had never engaged in any criminal activity or violated U.S. laws to warrant such action.

"I'm still looking into my past history... I don't have any criminal record or even a misdemeanour to qualify for the revocation," he said. "I keep asking myself -- have I ever misbehaved toward the United States of America? Have I gone against the law anywhere?"

He did not specify whether he had applied for a new visa or challenged the decision.

