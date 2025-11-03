Africa: All of Africa Today - November 3, 2025

Kenya Landslide Death Toll Hits 26, Search for Missing Continues

The government has confirmed that at least 26 people have died following a landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet after heavy rainfall. Rescuers are still searching for 25 people who were missing following the disaster. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the bodies were taken to Kapteren Airstrip for identification, while 26 injured survivors were airlifted to hospitals. Rice, beans, blankets, mattresses, soap, and sanitary towels have been airlifted to affected communities, but some villages remain inaccessible due to mud, debris, and flash flooding. Authorities have urged residents near rivers and unstable hillsides to move to safer ground.

Nigeria Rejects Trump's 'Christian Genocide' Claims, Upholds Religious Freedom

The Nigerian government had denied allegations of a Christian genocide in the country following former President Donald Trump's claim that Christianity faced an existential threat in Nigeria. Trump had declared Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern". The U.S. Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, warned that the Department of War was "preparing for action" unless the Nigerian government protected Christians. President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump's portrayal, saying that Nigeria upheld constitutional religious freedoms and did not encourage intolerance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also highlighted the government's commitment to tackling violent extremism in West Africa and the Sahel.

Invasive Water Hyacinth Threatens Fishing and Livelihoods on Ghana's Lake Volta

Water hyacinth is rapidly spreading across southern Ghana's Lake Volta, severely impacting fishing, depleting fish stocks, and threatening local livelihoods. The water hyacinth, a free-floating aquatic plant native to the Amazon River basin in South America, is renowned for its rapid growth and attractive lavender-blue flowers. It is also considered to be one of the world's most invasive species. Ghana's Western Region first reported water hyacinth in 1984 along the River Tano. It spread to other water bodies, including Lake Volta, which is behind a hydroelectric dam that generates much of the country's electricity. Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has raised concerns over the major environmental and economic threat posed by the rapid spread of the plant.

Netherlands to Return 3,500-Year-Old Stolen Egyptian Sculpture

The Netherlands has announced it will return a 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt after determining it was likely stolen during the Arab Spring in 2011 or 2012. The stone head, representing a high-ranking official from Pharaoh Thutmose III's dynasty, surfaced a decade later at an arts fair in Maastricht and was identified as illegally exported following an anonymous tip-off. Dutch authorities said the sculpture is "deeply meaningful to Egypt's identity" and pledged to hand it over to the Egyptian ambassador by the end of the year. The announcement coincided with the opening of Egypt's $1.2bn Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, which houses 100,000 artifacts, including Tutankhamun's tomb treasures. Egyptologists hope the museum will bolster efforts to reclaim other antiquities, such as the Rosetta Stone, held abroad.

EU Urges Restraint After Violence During Tanzanian Election

The European Union urged Tanzanian authorities to exercise "maximum restraint" after violence erupted during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's re-election. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concern over the deaths, injuries, internet shutdowns, and reports of electoral irregularities. Hassan's Chama Cha Mapinduzi party won 97.66 percent of the vote, a result rejected by the main opposition party, Chadema, which was barred from participating for refusing to sign a code of conduct. Chadema claimed the elections were fraudulent and pointed to nationwide demonstrations as evidence of public rejection. According to the EU and UN, detained politicians should be released and violence should be investigated, while political opponents should be stifled and freedom of expression restricted. Despite the controversy, Hassan called for national unity, promising to maintain peace and involve security agencies in stabilizing the country.