Africa: All of Africa Today - November 4, 2025

SADC Mission Says Tanzania's 2025 Poll Fell Short of Democratic Standards

Observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said intimidation, arrests, and an internet shutdown prevented citizens from freely exercising their democratic rights during Tanzania's 2025 general election. In its preliminary report released on 3 November, the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), led by former Malawian Speaker Richard Msowoya, said the election fell short of the bloc's principles for democratic polls. The mission, which deployed 80 observers across 27 regions, documented harassment of its monitors, including the confiscation of passports and deletion of photos in Tanga. Low voter turnout, police gunfire, and the arrest of opposition leaders such as Tundu Lissu contributed to a climate of fear that undermined competition. According to SEOM, the ruling party is dominant in state media, social media is restricted, and constitutional barriers prevent the submission of election petitions. It called for sweeping reforms to strengthen democracy and gender equality. Most African leaders, including Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa, congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election, avoiding mention of the violence. The SEOM's report echoed its earlier criticism of Zimbabwe's 2023 election and left little doubt that Tanzania's poll failed to meet democratic standards.

UN Confirms Famine in Parts of Sudan as Hunger Crisis Deepens

Sudan's hunger crisis worsened dramatically, with a new UN-backed analysis confirming that famine had taken hold in parts of Darfur and Kordofan, where conflict and sieges had cut off communities from food and aid. The latest IPC food security report showed that over 21 million people were facing severe food insecurity, the largest crisis of its kind globally, with around 375,000 people on the brink of starvation. Famine conditions were confirmed in El Fasher, North Darfur, and Kadugli, South Kordofan, where families survived on leaves and animal feed. After the Rapid Support Forces seized El Fasher after a 500-day siege, hundreds of civilians, including aid workers, were killed, and thousands fled amid reports of violence. UN officials condemned the obstruction of aid deliveries and urged a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access. In Kadugli, missile strikes killed at least eight children, while tens of thousands were displaced amid worsening violence. With only 28% of Sudan's $4.16 billion humanitarian plan funded, the UN warned that without urgent action and increased aid, millions more could face starvation in the coming months.

Guinea's Junta Leader Doumbouya Enters Presidential Race

Guinea's military leader, Mamady Doumbouya, formally submitted his candidacy for the December 28 presidential election, breaking an earlier promise to hand power to a civilian government. The military commander has ruled Guinea since a coup in 2021. Doumbouya filed his nomination without making a statement, as thousands of supporters gathered outside, chanting his name. Doumbouya, 40, had promised not to run when he seized power in 2021. But a new constitution pushed by the military government and approved in a referendum in September opened the door to his candidacy. Following the coup, members of the military government were barred from running for office under the new charter. Candidates must also live in Guinea and be between 40 and 80 years old. Opposition groups, including the Living Forces of Guinea alliance, denounced Doumbouya's candidacy as a betrayal of his earlier promises and a setback for democracy. Guinea, a nation of 14.5 million, has a long history of political instability and military coups, despite a brief democratic period under Condé following his 2010 election.

UNAIDS Report Warns Inequality Is Fueling Global Pandemic Risks

A new UNAIDS global report warned that rising inequality was making the world more vulnerable to pandemics, causing them to be deadlier, costlier, and longer lasting, by determining how severely different populations were affected. A report released ahead of the G20 meetings in Johannesburg found that global disparities hindered access to vaccines and medical support on account of unequal access to housing, healthcare, education, and employment. Conducted by the Global Council on Inequality, AIDS and Pandemics, co-chaired by Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, Monica Geingos, and Sir Michael Marmot, the study concluded that pandemics and inequality were locked in a vicious cycle, each worsening the other. UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima urged world leaders to address inequality as a core aspect of health security. Four key actions were recommended, aligned with South Africa's G20 theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," including removing financial barriers for countries tackling inequality, investing in social determinants of health, ensuring equitable access to pandemic technologies, and strengthening community-led preparedness systems."

Egypt Opens World's Largest Archaeological Museum Near Giza Pyramids

Egypt has opened the world's largest archaeological museum, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), near the Great Pyramid of Khufu at Giza. It houses approximately 100,000 artifacts that date back more than seven millennia, covering predynastic times as well as the Greek and Roman eras. The museum, which meets global standards, will be a significant attraction for those interested in Egypt's rich historical and cultural heritage. Egypt's cultural tourism will benefit significantly from the GEM, which is expected to attract up to eight million visitors annually. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has announced it will return a 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt after determining it was likely stolen during the Arab Spring in 2011 or 2012.