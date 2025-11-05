Nigeria: Strike Is for Survival of Doctors, Patients - Resident Doctors

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has reaffirmed that its ongoing nationwide strike is not directed at the Nigerian people, but rather a fight for the survival of doctors, patients, and the country's healthcare system.

Reacting to the recent statement by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, which claimed the government remains committed to doctors' welfare and industrial harmony, NARD said the ministry's narrative does not reflect the realities on the ground.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Mohammad Usman Suleiman, Secretary General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim, and Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdulmajid Yahya Ibrahim, NARD accused the ministry of painting a misleading picture of progress. At the same time, most of its members continue to endure hardship and neglect.

"This strike is not against the people; it is for the survival of our doctors, patients, and healthcare system. We seek a Nigeria where healthcare workers are valued, hospitals function optimally, and patients receive the quality care they deserve," the association stated.

The association maintained that it has tabled 19 legitimate demands before the federal government, issues it described as the "minimum requirements for a sustainable healthcare system and for restoring dignity to medical practice in Nigeria."

Among the key issues raised are unpaid arrears and allowances dating back five years, delays in promotions and upgrades, persistent salary shortfalls due to IPPIS irregularities, and unresolved recruitment and retention challenges that are driving the ongoing exodus of doctors abroad.

While acknowledging the recent release of funds for the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), NARD emphasised that the MRTF is a statutory right, not a privilege. It urged for timely and transparent disbursement moving forward.

The doctors also called for the immediate reinstatement of two doctors from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, who remain unjustly dismissed, warning that bureaucratic delays only prolong industrial action and deepen mistrust.

NARD further faulted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for its recent re-categorisation of postgraduate certificates, saying the move has demoralised resident doctors who already work under extreme conditions for poor pay.

It urged the federal government to address persistent irregularities, including unpaid salary arrears across several teaching hospitals, denial of specialist allowances to resident doctors, and the continued downgrading of doctors' entry levels.

The association also demanded that the government implement pension reforms that reflect the peculiar risks faced by medical professionals and address unsafe work environments that have pushed many doctors to exhaustion and emigration.

Reiterating its willingness to engage in dialogue, NARD stated that industrial peace cannot be achieved through press statements, but rather through sincerity, justice, and the fulfilment of agreements.

"Our struggle transcends money. It is about dignity, safety, and survival. We appeal to Nigerians for understanding and solidarity. The strike will end when verifiable actions, not promises, are implemented," NARD emphasised.

NARD began its indefinite nationwide strike on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The action has already disrupted services in federal and state-owned hospitals nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the ministry to take all necessary measures to ensure that resident doctors return to their duty posts without delay.

Dr Salako tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians affected by the disruption of medical services, emphasising that the government remains committed to protecting citizens' access to healthcare.

"On behalf of myself, the Coordinating Minister, and all top management staff of the ministry, I want to express our regret and unconditional apology to Nigerians, especially those who needed to access healthcare," Salako stated.

"The President has expressly directed that we do everything possible and legitimate to ensure resident doctors are brought back to their duty posts as soon as possible, " he added.

Regarding the government's ongoing efforts, the minister disclosed that the government has been engaging with NARD and other health unions through the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) mechanism, which was inaugurated in August 2025, to address outstanding issues related to wages, allowances, and working conditions.

He reaffirmed that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare would continue to engage constructively with all parties to reach a lasting and fair resolution.