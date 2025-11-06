Africa: All of Africa Today - November 6, 2025

Morocco Declares 'Unity Day' Holiday to Mark UN Support for Western Sahara Autonomy

Morocco declared 31 October a national holiday, known as Unity Day, to commemorate the UN Security Council's approval of a resolution supporting its autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara region. The holiday celebrated Morocco's "national unity and territorial integrity," following the UN's endorsement of autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the most feasible solution to the decades-long conflict. The U.S.-sponsored resolution, backed by 11 countries, also renewed the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force, Minurso, while Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained, and Algeria opposed it. Western Sahara, a phosphate-rich desert once under Spanish rule, was annexed by Morocco in 1975 but remains partly controlled by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks full independence for the Sahrawi people. Despite ceasefires since the 1990s and UN peacekeeping efforts since 1991, the long-promised referendum on independence never occurred. While the African Union recognizes Western Sahara's independence, Morocco, having rejoined the AU in 2017 after leaving its predecessor in 1984, continued to pursue diplomatic efforts to secure international recognition of its sovereignty.

Egypt Renews Calls for Return of Nefertiti Bust as Grand Museum Opens

The opening of Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum reignited calls for the return of the famous Nefertiti bust, which had been housed in Berlin's Neues Museum since its discovery by a German archaeological team in 1912. Once found by Ludwig Borchardt, the painted limestone bust became one of Berlin's most prized artifacts, though Egypt has long disputed its removal. Former Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Zahi Hawass launched a petition urging Germany to return the bust, describing it as a step toward justice and national pride. German authorities maintained that the bust was legally acquired under the excavation laws of the time and said there had been no formal restitution request from Egypt.

Mali Junta Struggles to Contain Jihadist Blockade and Worsening Fuel Crisis

The Mali military junta has been struggling to contain armed groups, particularly the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), which imposed a blockade on the country since the back-to-back coups of 2020 and 2021. Beginning in September, JNIM targeted fuel tankers entering from Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire in retaliation for the authorities' ban on rural fuel sales aimed at cutting off jihadist supply lines. The resulting fuel shortage worsened long-standing power outages that had crippled Mali's economy for years, forcing the junta to suspend classes nationwide for two weeks. Reports confirmed that JNIM released several foreign hostages in exchange for a ransom of up to $73.46 million, military equipment, and a prisoner swap, deals viewed as evidence of the junta's weakness. Meanwhile, the Malian army claimed to have struck back by destroying a major jihadist base near Sirakoro, killing over a dozen fighters and seizing equipment.

Italy Donates $3.46 Million to WFP to Aid Sudanese Refugees in Libya

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Libya announced that it had received a $3.46 million contribution from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) to support the urgent food needs of Sudanese refugees and Libyan host communities. The number of Sudanese refugees in Libya had risen to over 357,000 by August 2025, with projections suggesting that the number may reach 550,000 by the end of the year. Previously constrained by limited resources, WFP Libya had been able to assist around 50,000 refugees monthly; with Italy's contribution, the agency planned to expand support to 75,000 people per month between November 2025 and January 2026. WFP Libya Country Director Mohamed Sheikh said the funding would enable the agency to continue providing life-saving food and nutrition assistance to the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant and nursing women and children under five. He urged the international community to increase its support for Libya's growing humanitarian needs.

Zimbabwe's Harare Residents Protest Borehole Demolition Amid Cholera Fears

The residents of Glenview, one of Harare's cholera hotspots, have petitioned Mayor Jacob Mafume to prevent the demolition of a public borehole that serves more than 2,800 people. A 48-hour removal notice was issued by the City of Harare, ordering the borehole site cleared to make way for four residential infill stands. The council cited "illegal occupation" under municipal by-laws. The borehole, drilled in 2019 under the Presidential Borehole Scheme, remains the community's main source of clean water in an area already suffering from severe shortages. No alternative water source has been proposed to replace it. An estimated 280 residents signed a petition urging the council to establish a special committee under Section 100 of the Urban Councils Act to investigate land allocations and determine how many boreholes would be affected. The residents warned that demolishing the borehole without replacing it would violate their constitutional right to water and risk triggering another cholera outbreak.