Sudan: With Death and Famine Spreading, RSF Says It Accepts Humanitarian Truce in Darfur

General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, left, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), commander of the Rapid Support Forces

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary in Sudan released a statement Thursday announcing acceptance of a proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire on terms draft by the U.S.-led initiative called the Quad that includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"In response to the aspirations and interests of the Sudanese people, the Rapid Support Forces affirms its agreement to enter into the humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries," the RSF said.

The statement comes amid large-scale atrocities following the RSF takeover of El Fasher in Sudan's western Darfur region 18 months ago. Since April 2023, Sudan has been locked in a deadly proxy war between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

After the RSF capture of an SAF base two weeks ago, more than 80,000 civilians have fled the escalating violence in El Fasher and surrounding areas, and there are mounting accounts of "executions, sexual violence, humiliation, extortion and attacks," Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the SAF welcomed the Quad proposal but said set as the first step complete withdrawal by the RSF from areas seized in recent fighting as well as compliance with terms of previous peace plans that included surrendering arms.

The RSF statement called for "immediately commencing discussions on the arrangements for a cessation of hostilities and the fundamental principles guiding the political process in Sudan," wording signaling that significant obstacles stand in the way of an implementable agreement.

In Washington, the State Department said the United States and other Quad members are continuing to pursue peace.

"We urge both sides to move forward in response to the US-led effort to conclude a humanitarian truce, given the immediate urgency of de-escalating the violence and ending the suffering of the Sudanese people," a spokesperson said in a statement.

