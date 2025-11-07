Africa: All of Africa Today - November 7, 2025

Sudan's RSF Paramilitaries Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a US-proposed humanitarian ceasefire, the group announced, following its capture of el-Fasher in western Darfur after an 18-month siege that caused severe starvation. The Sudanese military-led government had not yet responded, though officials previously stated they would only agree to a truce if the RSF disarmed and its leader was held accountable. The RSF said it accepted the proposal, backed by the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to allow urgent delivery of humanitarian aid and to pave the way for a lasting peace. The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with over 24 million people facing acute food shortages. There has been widespread condemnation of alleged mass killings by the RSF. The organization denies the claims, but admits that some "violations" took place. Reports indicate more than 60,000 people fled el-Fasher, with survivors recounting atrocities during the city's capture. The UN Human Rights Council is set to hold an emergency session on 14 November to address the situation, as local aid networks warn that community kitchens feeding millions are on the brink of collapse.

Cameroon's 92-Year-Old Paul Biya Sworn in for Eighth Term

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya was sworn in for an eighth consecutive term, vowing to restore order after deadly post-election violence. In his inaugural speech, Biya expressed condolences to victims of the unrest and blamed "irresponsible politicians" for the chaos, while assuring citizens that "order will reign." Despite widespread allegations of electoral fraud, he praised the electoral process and the election body Elecam, after being declared the winner with 54% of the vote against Issa Tchiroma Bakary's 35%. The disputed results sparked nationwide protests that left at least 14 people dead and over 1,200 arrested, though some reports suggested higher casualties. Biya congratulated security forces for quelling the protests but did not address claims of excessive force. He urged citizens to move forward and help build a "united, stable, and prosperous" Cameroon, pledging to prioritise youth, women, anti-corruption efforts, and security reforms. Meanwhile, Bakary, who led strikes in his strongholds and accused authorities of fraud, called on foreign powers to sanction officials over the crackdown, even as the Constitutional Council dismissed all election-related complaints.

Amnesty Accuses Tunisia of 'Widespread Rights Violations' Against Migrants

Amnesty International accused Tunisia of "widespread human rights violations" against refugees and migrants in a report released on Thursday, also condemning the European Union (EU) for "risking complicity" through its cooperation with Tunisian authorities to curb irregular migration. Based on three years of research and interviews with 120 refugees from nearly 20 countries, the report detailed systemic abuses, including torture, rape, arbitrary detention, racial profiling, and forcible expulsions of mainly Black migrants to unsafe countries, actions that violate international law on non-refoulement. Amnesty said Tunisian authorities had fostered xenophobia and dismantled refugee protections, while the EU's silence and continued funding for Tunisia's border control amounted to enabling abuses. The rights group urged the EU to suspend migration cooperation and funding until effective human rights safeguards are ensured. The report renewed scrutiny of Europe's migration policies in North Africa, where similar accusations have been levelled against Libya, as over 1,000 migrants have died or gone missing on the Central Mediterranean route so far in 2025, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

South Africa Downplays Trump Criticism Ahead of G20 Summit

South Africa downplayed recent criticism from US President Donald Trump, who said the country should no longer be part of the G20. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told the BBC that South Africa was confident it would successfully host the G20 summit in Johannesburg later in the month, even though Trump would not attend, sending Vice-President JD Vance instead. Trump, who has previously accused South Africa of discriminating against white citizens, claimed at a conference in Miami that the country "shouldn't even be in the Gs anymore." The South African government refrained from issuing a full response but rejected the US decision to prioritise refugee applications from white Afrikaners, saying claims of a "white genocide" were baseless. Experts noted that removing a country from the G20 would require consensus, which was unlikely, as key members such as China and the EU continued to support South Africa.

Remains of Tanzanian Hostage from Hamas Attack Recovered from Gaza

Joshua Loitu Mollel, a 21-year-old Tanzanian national who was among five African victims of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, has been found dead in Israel, bringing closure to his family's two-year ordeal. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said his remains were recovered from Gaza on November 5, 2025, following extensive search operations for hostages and victims. He was the only African whose body had remained in Hamas captivity. Mollel's death had been officially confirmed in December 2023, and the IDF expressed condolences to his family, reaffirming its commitment to recover all remaining hostages. A native of Tanzania's Manyara Region, Mollel had travelled to Israel through a joint agricultural internship programme. The Israeli Embassy in Kenya mourned his loss, describing him as a promising young man dedicated to uplifting his community. Mollel was one of five African victims of the Hamas attacks, which also killed another Tanzanian student, two Eritrean asylum seekers, and one Sudanese national, among the more than 1,200 people killed and 250 hostages abducted in the assault that sparked the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.