Cameroon: World's Oldest Ruler, 92, Paul Biya Sworn in for Eighth Term in Cameroon

Cameroon's longtime leader, and the world's oldest leader, President Paul Biya, has been sworn in for an eighth consecutive term, vowing to restore order after deadly post-election violence.

In his inaugural speech, Biya promised to stay faithful to the confidence of the Cameroonian people and pledged to work for a ''united, stable and prosperous'' country. He expressed condolences to victims of the unrest and blamed "irresponsible politicians" for the chaos, while assuring citizens that "order will reign."

Despite widespread allegations of electoral fraud, he praised the electoral process and the election body Elecam, after being declared the winner with 54% of the vote against Issa Tchiroma Bakary's 35%.

The disputed results sparked nationwide protests that left at least 14 people dead and over 1,200 arrested, though some reports suggested higher casualties. Biya congratulated security forces for quelling the protests but did not address claims of excessive force.

He urged citizens to move forward and help build a "united, stable, and prosperous" Cameroon, pledging to prioritise youth, women, anti-corruption efforts, and security reforms.

Meanwhile, Bakary, who led strikes in his strongholds and accused authorities of fraud, called on foreign powers to sanction officials over the crackdown, even as the Constitutional Council dismissed all election-related complaints.