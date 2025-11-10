Cameroon: Tchiroma Gives Biya 48-Hour Ultimatum to Release Detainees

Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Cameroonian authorities, demanding the immediate release of all people arrested during and after the country's disputed presidential election held on October 12.

Tchiroma, who contested the election and claims he was the rightful winner despite official results declaring President Paul Biya victorious, made the demand in a video circulated on social media on Sunday.

He insisted that he would not back down until his people, especially women and children, allegedly detained without cause, were granted freedom.

"I will never lower my stance until my people are free," Tchiroma said in the video, accusing security forces of unjust arrests during post-election protests. The election, which saw 92-year-old Biya declared the winner by the Constitutional Court, has sparked widespread unrest across the country.

Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for 43 years, was sworn in for a record eighth term, extending his presidency for another seven years.

The United Nations has reported that at least 48 people lost their lives in the post-election violence, with many believed to have been shot by police during clashes with protesters.