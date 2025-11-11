Africa: All of Africa Today - November 11, 2025

Malian TikToker Executed by Militants for Backing the Army

A young Malian TikToker, Mariam Cissé, was seized and executed by suspected jihadists after being accused of supporting the army. Cissé, said to be in her 20s and with over 100,000 TikTok followers, posted videos about life in her Tonka hometown in the northern Timbuktu region and often expressed support for the army. She was reportedly abducted while live-streaming from a market and later shot in Tonka's Independence Square, with her brother among the witnesses. Her killing shocked the nation, which has faced a jihadist insurgency since 2012. The incident came amid a worsening crisis caused by a jihadist fuel blockade that has crippled the capital, closed schools and universities, and prompted warnings from the African Union and France over Mali's deteriorating security and humanitarian situation. Despite the military's 2021 takeover promising improved stability, much of northern and eastern Mali remained under jihadist control.

Bongo's Wife, Son Go On Trial in Gabon for Treason and Graft

The wife and son of former Gabonese president Ali Bongo, along with eleven former associates, went on trial in Gabon on charges of treason, corruption, and embezzlement of public funds. Although Bongo himself, who was ousted in a 2023 coup, is not on trial, his wife Sylvia, son Noureddin, and others are accused of exploiting presidential power and resources for personal gain. The Bongos have denounced the proceedings as a "show trial," with Noureddin insisting he never embezzled any money. Both he and his mother, who hold French citizenship, left Gabon for London in May under an agreement with President Brice Oligui Nguema to maintain a low profile. Civil society groups have condemned their absence, accusing them of arrogance and calling for accountability. Activists described the accused as "financial criminals" who harmed the country and urged international cooperation to recover their alleged illicit assets.

COP30 Kicks Off With Urgent Call to End Climate Half-Measures

Leaders in Belém, Brazil, urged decisive climate action as COP30 opened with an urgent call for action, as leaders warned that "the era of half-measures is over." UN climate chief Simon Stiell stressed unity and implementation over division. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged countries to match opportunity with urgency, defeat climate denialism, and reach 1.5°C. Despite strong climate pledges from 113 nations, responsible for 70% of global emissions, the current trajectory falls short of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. "No national plan can solve this problem on its own," stressed Stiell, stressing that no country can afford the economic trauma of disasters that slash GDP by double digits. He urged worldwide cooperation to phase out fossil fuels, triple the capacity of renewable energy, and mobilize $1.3 trillion per year for developing countries. Lula described this as "the COP of truth," demanding a roadmap to end fossil fuel dependence and announcing a fund to support energy transitions in the Global South. The summit, held for the first time in the Amazon, aims to center adaptation, Indigenous leadership, and science as the world confronts the escalating climate emergency.

Mozambique Loses $3.1 Million to Illegal Mining

The Mozambican state has lost more than 200 million meticais (about US$3.1 million) this year due to illegal mining in the central province of Zambezia, according to João Sembane, director of the Provincial Infrastructure Service. He said illegal prospectors continue to invade licensed mining areas, vandalize equipment, and sell minerals on the black market, undermining both state revenue and the formal mining sector. According to Sembane, Zambezia currently has 16 legal mining companies, but illegal operations hinder their work, weaken the business environment, and prevent job creation. He pointed out that legal mining contributes to local development through the payment of taxes, the creation of jobs, and the sharing of revenue with communities. Sembane urged residents to abandon illegal mining and to work with the government and licensed operators to ensure that sustainable benefits can be achieved. Meanwhile, police in the neighboring province of Manica recently detained 17 individuals suspected of engaging in illegal mining following at least 20 mine collapse deaths this year. Mining has been suspended in Manica as a result of reports of severe river pollution, including contamination of some of the key water sources in the country, such as the Revue River and Chicamba reservoir.

Somaliland Rejects Somalia-Issued Visas, Tightens Border Control

Somaliland has announced that visas or travel authorizations granted by Somalia will no longer be valid for entry into its territory, reinforcing its border control and immigration sovereignty. Immigration and Border Control has informed individuals presenting Somali-issued passports that they may be denied entry and face legal repercussions. Foreign nationals wishing to visit Somaliland can obtain a Visa on Arrival at Hargeisa Egal International Airport or Berbera International Airport or apply in advance for an Entry Permit Visa through Somaliland embassies and consulates in countries including Kenya, Ethiopia, the UK, the US, Taiwan, Turkey, and Djibouti. Holders of a valid Somaliland Entry Permit or Residence Visas may enter through any official border crossing. The directive, signed by Commissioner Mohamed Hussein Farah, takes immediate effect under the Immigration and Border Control Law (Law No. 109/2025). In 1991, Somaliland declared independence from Somalia, maintaining a government, military, and currency of its own.