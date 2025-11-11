Mali: Militants Kill Malian TikToker Accused of Army Support

A young Malian TikToker, Mariam Cissé, has been seized and executed by suspected jihadists after being accused of supporting the army.

Cissé, said to be in her 20s and with over 100,000 TikTok followers, posted videos about life in her Tonka hometown in the northern Timbuktu region and often expressed support for the army.

She was reportedly abducted while live-streaming from a market and later shot in Tonka's Independence Square, with her brother among the witnesses.

Her killing shocked the nation, which has faced a jihadist insurgency since 2012.

The incident came amid a worsening crisis caused by a jihadist fuel blockade that has crippled the capital, closed schools and universities, and prompted warnings from the African Union and France over Mali's deteriorating security and humanitarian situation.

Despite the military's 2021 takeover promising improved stability, much of northern and eastern Mali remained under jihadist control.