Mali: Militants Kill Malian TikToker Accused of Army Support

RFI
(file photo).
11 November 2025
allAfrica.com

A young Malian TikToker, Mariam Cissé, has been seized and executed by suspected jihadists after being accused of supporting the army.

Cissé, said to be in her 20s and with over 100,000 TikTok followers, posted videos about life in her Tonka hometown in the northern Timbuktu region and often expressed support for the army.

She was reportedly abducted while live-streaming from a market and later shot in Tonka's Independence Square, with her brother among the witnesses.

Her killing shocked the nation, which has faced a jihadist insurgency since 2012.

The incident came amid a worsening crisis caused by a jihadist fuel blockade that has crippled the capital, closed schools and universities, and prompted warnings from the African Union and France over Mali's deteriorating security and humanitarian situation.

Despite the military's 2021 takeover promising improved stability, much of northern and eastern Mali remained under jihadist control.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.