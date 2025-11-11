Tanzania: Samia Nominates Six MPs

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has nominated six Members of Parliament (MPs), exercising powers granted to her under Article 66(1)(e) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977.

The Article allows the President to nominate up to ten non-elected MPs, who possess special qualifications, experience, or expertise beneficial to the work of Parliament.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Chief Secretary, Dr Moses Kusiluka, the nominated MPs are Dr Dorothy Gwajima, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Ambassador Bashiru Ally Kakurwa, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, Mr Abdullah Ali Mwinyi and Dr Rhino Nyansaho.

This marks the second term for Ambassador Kombo, Dr Gwajima and Ambassador Bashiru as nominated MPs. During President Samia's first term, Dr Gwajima served as Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, while Ambassador Kombo held the position of Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Amb Bashiru previously served as Chief Secretary under the fifth phase government, appointed by the late President John Magufuli in February 2021.

He had earlier been appointed Secretary General of the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), in May 2018. Before his appointment, Dr Nyansaho was the Director General of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), and Amb Omar served as Tanzania's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

Mr Mwinyi, a CCM politician and Advocate of the High Court of Tanzania and Zanzibar, was formerly a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) from 2007 to 2017, where he chaired both the Legal, Privileges and Rules Committee and the Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution Committee.

These MPs will join their colleagues in the 13th Parliament, which officially begins today in Dodoma.