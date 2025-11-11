Tanzania: Stage Set for 13th Parliament

Dodoma — DODOMA, the nation's capital comes to life again today as the first sitting of the first session of the 13th Parliament begins, with six key activities scheduled to be completed within four days.

According to a statement issued last week by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Baraka Leonard, the new parliamentary session opens with the reading of the Presidential Proclamation summoning Parliament.

Other major activities on the agenda include the election of the Speaker, the swearing-in of all Members of Parliament, the confirmation of the Prime Minister's appointment, and the election of the Deputy Speaker.

Mr Leonard added that the session will culminate with the official inauguration of the 13th Parliament by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He noted that procedures for electing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are outlined in Government Gazette, Special Supplement No. 11 of November 4, 2025, under Notices No. 14824A and 14824B.

Last week, Mr Leonard invited all newly elected MPs to report to Dodoma for registration and administrative formalities ahead of the first sitting. The registration exercise took place from Saturday to yesterday at the Parliament Offices.

In his statement, the Clerk reminded Members to appear in formal attire for verification and photo sessions and to present six key documents during registration, which include a certificate of election or appointment as a Member of Parliament, a national identity card (plus a photocopy) and bank card showing the member's account number.

Others include an original marriage certificate (for married MPs) and a copy, original birth certificates of children under 21 years (up to four) and their copies as well as original academic and professional certificates (duly certified) and copies, along with a Curriculum Vitae (CV).

The statement further explained that all registration activities were conducted in accordance with Notice No. 647A, published in the same Gazette supplement that carried the Presidential Proclamation.

As of yesterday, the 'Daily News' observed a number of newly elected MPs arriving at the Parliament premises in Dodoma to complete their registrations ahead of today's proceedings.