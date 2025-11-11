Liberia: Wokie Dolo Joins Prez. Boakai's Call to Ban FGM in Liberia

Wokie Dolo, the Gender Advisor to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, has joined President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's call for the permanent ban of female genital mutilation (FGM) and other harmful practices in Liberia, declaring that legislative action is long overdue.

In a Facebook (Meta) post yesterday, Dolo argued that every harmful practice violating the rights and dignity of women and girls represents a setback to Liberia's progress.

"Every harmful practice that violates the rights and dignity of women and girls is a setback to our nation's progress. It's time to move beyond awareness and take bold legislative steps that protect, empower, and uphold justice," Dolo stated.

Her statement comes as President Boakai has submitted a landmark bill to the Legislature titled "An Act to Ban Harmful Cultural Practices in Liberia."

While President Boakai's Bill has divided opinion, it seeks to prohibit female circumcision (FGM), child marriage, and other cultural practices that contravene Liberia's commitments under international treaties, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and the Maputo Protocol.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), FGM affects a significant proportion of Liberian women between the ages of 15 and 49, with prevalence rates as high as in some rural community counties. The practice is often seen as a rite of passage into womanhood -- yet in some cases, it leads to severe health complications, including hemorrhage, infections, infertility, and even death.

Despite Liberia's 2018 executive order banning FGM for minors, no national law has been enacted to criminalize the practice as lawmakers from rural areas fear political backlash from voters who traditionally favor FGM practices over urban dwellers.

However, rights advocates have described President Boakai as a historic opportunity "to protect the dignity, rights, and health of all Liberians, especially women and children who remain vulnerable to practices that have long undermined their well-being."

In his communication to the Legislature, President Boakai noted that the legislation establishes penalties for violations, provides support and protection services for victims, and mandates robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

Recognizing the sensitive cultural nature of these practices, the bill introduces transitional measures that run for six months prior to the ban taking effect, emphasizing broad-based education and community engagement.

The World Health Organization classifies FGM as a severe human rights violation, estimating that more than 230 million girls and women worldwide have undergone the procedure.

Dolo, who serves as Gender Advisor to the House Speaker, called on lawmakers, community leaders, and citizens to unite to unite for stronger laws and effective enforcement that end "these practices such as FGM, early marriage, and all forms of gender-based violence."

"We have endured too many setbacks due to these unnecessary practices," Dolo, a former Legislative Candidate for District 10, added. "Ending harmful practices is not just a moral duty, but a legislative imperative. Effective laws protect lives and promote equality."

Following the reading and debate of the bill, the Plenary of the House of Representatives has forwarded its committees on Gender, Health, Internal Affairs, and Judiciary for in-depth scrutiny. The committees have three weeks to review the bill and advise the full body, placing the legislation on a fast track for consideration.

The move follows President Boakai's address at the United Nations in September 2025, where he announced that Liberia would move from a temporary moratorium to a permanent national law outlawing FGM and other harmful practices.

The bill has, however, sparked debate among lawmakers, with some expressing concerns about political backlash from traditional communities where initiation schools remain active and hold significant cultural authority.