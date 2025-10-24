Liberia: Afell, Chi Advocacy Meets Action

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyema Boakai has submitted a bill to ban Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) to the Liberian legislature, just as national human rights groups presented a desperate plea for its criminalization before a top African human rights body.

The move follows a direct and urgent call from the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) and the Community Healthcare Initiative (CHI).

The two groups, partners of the Dignity Consortium, had earlier presented a position before the 85th Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights in The Gambia. They had demanded immediate and concrete action to protect Liberian women and girls. In their statement, the groups labeled FGM a "grave violation of human rights" that "inflicts severe, often irreversible physical and psychological harm."

They argued that while cultural heritage is respected, "no tradition justifies practices that irreparably harm women and girls," emphasizing that FGM is incompatible with Liberia's constitutional guarantees and its international obligations. Crucially, the advocates acknowledged President Boakai's previous leadership on the global stage, where he called for a ban on harmful practices at the UN General Assembly.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, they stressed that "high-level statements are important, but must be translated into effective, enforceable law." Their plea culminated in two specific demands: for the government to issue an immediate Executive Order banning FGM and for the legislature to "expedite enactment of specific legislation that criminalizes all forms of FGM." The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) and the Community Healthcare Initiative (CHI) push for concrete action is underlined by alarming statistics on violence against women, which remains inarguably high in Liberia.

The World Health Organization classifies FGM as a severe human rights violation, estimating that more than 230 million girls and women worldwide have undergone the procedure. In Liberia, the issue is particularly acute, with FGM practiced in 11 of the nation's 15 counties. The harsh reality of this practice was highlighted as recently as August 8, 2025, when approximately 500 girls graduated after weeks in a bush school in Lofa County, a tradition that often includes FGM.

Boakai Anti-FGM Bill:

On Thursday, October 22, 2025, President Boakai transmitted to the House of Representatives a bill entitled: "An Act to Ban Harmful Cultural Practices in Liberia." The proposed legislation directly addresses the core of AFELL and CHI demands. The President's communication, delivered during the 4th Day Sitting of the Legislature's session, stated that the bill "arises from our national obligation to protect the dignity, rights, and health of all Liberians, particularly women and children, who remain vulnerable to practices that have long undermined their well-being."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The proposed law explicitly prohibits female circumcision and child marriage, establishing penalties for violations and providing support for victims. It represents the "explicit criminalization" that AFELL and CHI argued was necessary to hold perpetrators accountable and shift away from ineffective "soft-law measures."

Recognizing the profound cultural sensitivities, the bill introduces a six-month transitional period focused on "broad-based education and community dialogue." This includes public campaigns and engagement with traditional leaders--an approach that aligns with the advocates' request for "culturally sensitive" legislation and "community-led prevention programs."

Following a reading and debate, the Plenary of the House of Representatives has forwarded the instrument to a coalition of key committees, Gender, Health, Internal Affairs, and Judiciary, for in-depth scrutiny. These committees have three weeks to review the bill and advise the full body, placing the landmark legislation on a fast track for consideration. For decades, campaigns to ban FGM have been stalled by cultural and political resistance, leaving Liberia as one of the few West African nations without a specific law against the practice.