Africa: Vital Aid Strengthening Solidarity Between People On the Move and the Families Who Host Them

press release

In Rosso, Mauritania, on the banks of the Senegal River, the constant back and forth of pirogues and ferries shapes daily life. Every day, hundreds of people cross the river, linking this Mauritanian city to its Senegalese twin of the same name on the opposite bank.

Rosso's strategic position makes it a major economic and migratory crossroads between Mauritania and Senegal--a gateway to the south and a transit point for sub-Saharan migrants heading towards the Maghreb and Europe.

In recent months, the city has faced a growing influx of people on the move. Many arrive exhausted from long journeys, lacking access to drinking water, sufficient food, or safe shelter.

Humanitarian service points: Lifelines in transit

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

To respond to these urgent needs, the Mauritanian Red Crescent has established two Humanitarian Service Points (HSPs)--one at the Rosso pier and another at the local committee headquarters. For many migrants in transit, these spaces have become lifelines offering essential services.

"We provide them with food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and phone services for those seeking to contact loved ones," explains Mohamed Ould Lemine, Head of Volunteer and Migration Programmes at the Mauritanian Red Crescent. "But the daily increase in arrivals quickly overwhelmed our capacity."

Host families: The front line of solidarity

Behind this visible humanitarian emergency lies another, quieter strain--that faced by host families in Rosso. These households, already struggling with limited resources, are often the first to extend a helping hand to migrants and displaced people, embodying the spirit of solidarity.

To support both migrants and the communities that welcome them, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) mobilized 375,000 Swiss francs through its Disaster Response Emergency Fund (IFRC-DREF). This assistance aims to reach 4,500 migrants and 600 vulnerable host families, thereby strengthening local mutual aid capacities and social cohesion.

A more equitable and inclusive response

Far from the bustle of the river crossing, dozens of Mauritanian Red Crescent volunteers are at work across several neighborhoods of Rosso-ville, distributing cash assistance to 600 vulnerable host families. This financial support helps households meet their most urgent needs and regain a sense of stability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritania Africa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It was time for humanitarian actors to think of us too. This is the first aid we have received," says Mohamed Tahet Ould Sidi, head of the Haye Nezaha 1 neighborhood in the outskirts of Rosso, expressing a long-felt sense of neglect.

In the courtyard of his home, temporarily transformed into a distribution site, hope flickers anew. Under the scorching sun, women--many of them the sole breadwinners for their families--line up to receive support that can make a world of difference.

"Before, we lived simply but managed to get by," says Salma Hemet, 54, a mother of seven from the Jadida neighborhood. "Then everything became difficult: the prices of rice and sugar went up, and our income disappeared."

Building shared resilience

For the IFRC and the Mauritanian Red Crescent, this integrated approach reflects a long-term vision--one that sees assistance not as charity, but as an investment in shared resilience.

"By supporting both migrants and host families, we recognize their crucial role," explains Makan Boubacar Sissao, IFRC Migration Programme Officer, referring to the support that host families provide.

"We are not just distributing aid; we are strengthening social cohesion and helping communities build resilience together."