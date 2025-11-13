Africa: UN Lists Nigeria, 15 Others As Hunger Hotspots, Warns of Looming Global Famine

The United Nations (UN) has raised the alarm over an impending global famine even as it said worsening conflicts and dwindling humanitarian funding were pushing millions towards acute hunger.

In a joint report released on Wednesday, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) listed Nigeria among 16 hunger hotspots, warning that the situation in several countries could deteriorate rapidly without urgent intervention.

According to the report, Haiti, Mali, Palestine, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen are the worst affected, facing an "imminent risk of catastrophic hunger." Other countries of "very high concern" include Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, and Syria, while Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya, and the Rohingya refugee situation in Bangladesh were also highlighted.

"We are on the brink of a completely preventable hunger catastrophe that threatens widespread starvation in multiple countries," warned WFP Executive Director, Cindy McCain.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She noted that failure to act swiftly "will only drive further instability, migration, and conflict."

The UN agencies said funding shortfalls were severely hampering humanitarian response, with only $10.5 billion received out of the $29 billion required to assist the most vulnerable populations.

Due to the financial constraints, the WFP disclosed that it had been compelled to cut food aid for refugees and displaced persons, and to suspend school feeding programmes in several countries.

The FAO, on its part, cautioned that agricultural support was also at risk. The agency stressed that sustaining food production was vital to preventing future crises. "Funding is needed for seeds and livestock health services before planting seasons begin or new shocks occur," it stated.