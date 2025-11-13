At least six people have been reported dead, with scores injured, following a stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) 2025/2026 recruitment exercise.

The tragedy occurred when thousands of applicants, eager to participate in the enlistment process, surged forward as the stadium gates opened, resulting in injuries and fatalities. The injured were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital, where some later succumbed to their injuries. Others continue to receive emergency care as security personnel managed the crowd and blocked major roads to facilitate rescue operations.

The GAF, in a press statement, expressed deep regret over the incident, explaining that preliminary investigations suggested the stampede was triggered by applicants breaching security protocols and rushing the gates ahead of the scheduled screening time.

The military confirmed six deaths and multiple injuries, assuring the public that medical teams are working to stabilize those affected and that families of the deceased are being notified.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Mr. Peter Lanchene Toobu, Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, extended condolences to the bereaved and recommended the use of software to manage applicants in batches, preventing overcrowding in future exercises. He emphasized that proper batching, aligned with recruitment officer capacity, would have averted such tragedies.

In response, the GAF and other recruitment authorities are reviewing procedures to ensure future enlistment exercises are conducted safely and orderly. President John Dramani Mahama visited the 37 Military Hospital to assess the situation firsthand. He directed a temporary suspension of the exercise in the Greater Accra Region pending investigations into the cause of the stampede.

Following the President's directive, the GAF issued a statement confirming the suspension:

"The Ghana Armed Forces deeply regrets to inform the general public that due to the fatal incident that occurred at the El-Wak Sports Stadium this morning, Wednesday 12 November 2025, as part of the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise, the exercise in Greater Accra has been temporarily suspended."

The GAF added that the suspension would allow for additional measures to ensure a safe and seamless recruitment exercise. A Board of Inquiry has been constituted to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident. Recruitment processes in the other 15 regions will continue as scheduled.