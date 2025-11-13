Ghana: Preventable Deaths At El-Wak - a Tragedy That Should Never Have Happened

At least six people have died, with scores injured, following a stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra during the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) 2025/2026 recruitment exercise. The tragedy occurred when thousands of applicants surged forward as the stadium gates opened, causing injuries and fatalities.

The injured were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital, where some later succumbed to their injuries, while others continue to receive emergency care. Security personnel managed the crowd and blocked major roads to facilitate rescue operations.

The GAF expressed deep regret over the incident, explaining that preliminary investigations suggest the stampede was triggered by applicants breaching security protocols and rushing the gates ahead of the scheduled screening time. Six deaths and multiple injuries were confirmed, and families of the deceased are being notified.

Mr. Peter Lanchene Toobu, Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, extended condolences to the bereaved and recommended the use of software to manage applicants in batches to prevent overcrowding in future exercises. Proper batching, aligned with recruitment officer capacity, could have prevented such tragedies.

President John Dramani Mahama visited the 37 Military Hospital to assess the situation firsthand. He directed that the recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region be temporarily suspended while investigations are conducted into the cause of the stampede.

The GAF has confirmed the suspension of the exercise in Greater Accra to allow for additional measures to ensure a safe and orderly process. A Board of Inquiry has been constituted to investigate the incident, while recruitment exercises in the other 15 regions will continue as scheduled.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN

