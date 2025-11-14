Nigeria/Cameroon: It's Nigeria, DR Congo for African Playoffs Final, Cameroon Eliminated

*As Super Eagles beat Gabon 4-1 in extra time to keep hope alive

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria's Super Eagles will take on Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the 2026 World Cup African Playoffs in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

Super Eagles booked their passage in the playoffs final with a 4-1 demolition of Gabon after extra time of the first semi final played inside the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in the administrative capital city of Morocco.

A brace from top striker Victor Osimhen and one each from Sevilla duo of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke got the job done for Nigeria. Regulation time had deadlocked 1-1 before the game dragged into extra time.

Gabon's Mario Lemina who is Osimhen's teammate at Galatasaray had dragged the game into extra time as his shot deflected off Bright Osayi-Samuel to beat Stanley Nwabali in the 89th minute for the equaliser.

Osimhen could have won the game for Nigeria in added time, but incredibly scoffed his shot wide off target when only face-to-face with the Gabon goalkeeper.

Substitute Ejuke restored Nigeria's lead in the 97th minute, when he put away a superb through ball by Wilfred Ndidi. It was his first Super Eagles goal.

Osimhen then made it 3-1 in the 102th minute, when he fired past the excellent Gabon goalkeeper after he was set up by the rampaging run of defender Benjamin Fredrick.

The Galatasaray striker got his brace in the 109th minute, when he controlled a long free kick before he smashed home for Nigeria's fourth goal on the night and his eighth in the run up to the 2026 World Cup.

For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it was heartbreaking as another chance to get close to playing at the World Cup for the first time has evaporated. He probably may end his illustrious career that includes being crowned 2015 African Player of the Year and featuring in four AFCON and Summer Olympic Football event without playing at the World Cup. He will be 41 by the time of the 2030 World Cup.

In the second semifinal, DR Congo waited till 90th minute before defeating Cameroon's Indomitable Lions 1-0 to end their World Cup dreams.

DR Congo's Captain, Chancel Mbemba, snatched the last-gasp winner as the Leopards will face Super Eagles in the African playoffs final on Sunday.

The winner of Sunday's final will represent Africa in the FIFA Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico next March. Two teams will qualify from the playoffs in Mexico to complete the enlarged 48-team format for the 2026 World Cup to be jointly held in USA, Mexico and Canada.

