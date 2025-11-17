Congo-Kinshasa/Nigeria: DR Congo End Nigeria's 2026 World Cup Hope

Nigeria's hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup was finally dashed yesterday following the Super Eagles defeat to the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of Africa's playoff in Rabat, Morocco.

The Super Eagles who failed to pick the automatic ticket from Group C in the qualifiers managed to finish second behind South Africa which earned them a spot among the best-four losers who contested for the sole African ticket in the playoff.

Although Nigeria won their semi-final match in a convincing fashion against the Panthers of Gabon whom they defeated 4-1 on Thursday, it was a different scenario yesterday as the Leopards proved too difficult for the Super Eagles to beat.

The three-time African champions started the final against DR Congo with a shocking lead when Frank Onyeka's shot on target was deflected into goal by a Congolese player as early as the third minute.

However, the Leopards hit back in the 32nd minute through Mechak Elia who tapped in from a cross after Wilfred Ndidi failed to clear the ball away from goal.

After both the regulation time and extra-time ended in a 1-1 draw, the match went into penalties where the Leopards kept their nerves to win 4-3, thereby picking the sole ticket to represent Africa in next year's Inter-continental Playoff in Mexico.

While the trio of Adams Akor, Bruno Onyemachi and Chidera Ejuke successfully converted their kicks, Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey and his defence pair, Semi Ajayi, missed theirs to send Nigeria crashing.

The hero for DR Congo was without a doubt substitute goalkeeper, Timothy Fayulu, who got his second cap and made two saves to keep his country's World Cup dreams alive.

Nigeria had qualified for six of the seven World Cups between 1994 and 2018.

After failing to qualify in 2022, yesterday's defeat means the Super Eagles will miss consecutive World Cups for the first time since 1994.

Meanwhile, DR Congo now have a good chance of making a second World Cup appearance since they last appeared on the global stage in 1974 as Zaire.