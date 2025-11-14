Nigeria/Gabon: 'This Is the True Nigerian Spirit...' - Tinubu Hails Super Eagles After 4-1 Victory Over Gabon

He lauded the players, coaching crew, and technical staff for their commitment, while also thanking millions of Nigerians who continue to support the team "with passion and loyalty."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles on their resounding 4-1 victory over Gabon in Thursday's FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff in Rabat, praising the players for displaying what he described as the "true Nigerian spirit of resilience."

In an official statement released by the State House, President Tinubu said the performance, which saw Nigeria advance to Sunday's playoff final, exemplified the national character of "rising, adapting, and prevailing" even in the face of adversity.

The President commended the team's courage and professionalism, noting that "the victory adds fresh momentum to the national spirit and strengthens the collective resolve to secure a place at the World Cup."

According to President Tinubu, "this is the true Nigerian spirit of resilience against all odds. Do not stop until you secure a qualification. Super Eagles, keep soaring. The nation stands with you!"

Super Eagles deliver extra-time masterclass

The President's message came just after Nigeria produced a stirring extra-time performance to overpower Gabon in Rabat and move within one match of securing an intercontinental playoff berth for the 2026 World Cup.

In a game described by the NFF as the "Rumble in Rabat," both sides showed strong intent in the early stages as Nigeria fashioned two quick chances through Wilfred Ndidi and Akor Adams.

Alex Iwobi, on his 90th appearance for the national team, also went close before Gabon's defence and goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba began to withstand sustained pressure.

Victor Osimhen, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, narrowly missed three chances in the space of five minutes and even had a potential goal reviewed by the VAR but ruled out for not crossing the line.

The second half saw tempers flare and momentum swing, with referee Tom Abongile checking for a possible penalty against Nigeria before waving play on.

Nigeria eventually broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when Adams Akor intercepted a misplaced defensive pass and calmly slotted home.

But Gabon forced extra time after Mario Lemina smashed in a late equaliser just before stoppage time expired.

PREDATOR! Osimhen on the way to scoring his second and Nigeria's fourth of the match

Ejuke and Osimhen seal the victory

The Super Eagles refused to be deflated, returning for extra time with renewed conviction. Ndidi's fine work in midfield set up Chidera Ejuke, who sliced the ball past Mbaba for Nigeria's second of the evening.

Moments later, young defender Benjamin Fredericks surged from the back to release Osimhen for Nigeria's third -- the striker's 30th international goal.

Osimhen then delivered a classic solo effort early in the second period of extra time, chesting down a floated pass before weaving past two defenders to fire home Nigeria's fourth.

It was his 31st goal in 45 matches, leaving him just six short of the legendary Rashidi Yekini.

Ndidi almost added a fifth late on, but Mbaba clawed away his fierce strike.

NFF reacts as Nigeria targets final step

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau hailed the performance, saying: "The players rose stoutly to the occasion and made Nigeria proud with a solid performance. No doubt, they have that grit, guts and winning mentality to conquer whoever turns out to be the opposition in Sunday's Final."

Nigeria will face DR Congo on Sunday, hoping to advance to the intercontinental playoffs, the final hurdle toward booking a seventh World Cup appearance.