Cameroon/Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Stun Cameroon, to Face Nigeria in World Cup Qualifier Playoff Final

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), on Thursday night, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Cameroon in the CAF World Cup qualifying play-offs, paving the way for a showdown with Nigeria in the final playoff round.

The match, held at the Stade des Martyrs, saw a tense first half with neither side able to break the deadlock, although both teams had their chances. Key moments included Cameroon's Charles Baleba and Chancel Mbemba attempting to make an early impact, but the DR Congo defence held strong through the opening 45 minutes.

As the second half unfolded, the deadlock was finally broken in the dying moments of the match. In the 90+1 minute, Chancel Mbemba rose to the occasion, scoring the winning goal to secure DR Congo's place in the playoff final against Nigeria on Sunday.

Nigeria's Super Eagles, in the first semifinal playoff played earlier, thrashed Gabon 4-1 to secure their place in the playoff final.