Cameroon/Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Stun Cameroon, to Face Nigeria in World Cup Qualifier Playoff Final

14 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), on Thursday night, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Cameroon in the CAF World Cup qualifying play-offs, paving the way for a showdown with Nigeria in the final playoff round.

The match, held at the Stade des Martyrs, saw a tense first half with neither side able to break the deadlock, although both teams had their chances. Key moments included Cameroon's Charles Baleba and Chancel Mbemba attempting to make an early impact, but the DR Congo defence held strong through the opening 45 minutes.

As the second half unfolded, the deadlock was finally broken in the dying moments of the match. In the 90+1 minute, Chancel Mbemba rose to the occasion, scoring the winning goal to secure DR Congo's place in the playoff final against Nigeria on Sunday.

Nigeria's Super Eagles, in the first semifinal playoff played earlier, thrashed Gabon 4-1 to secure their place in the playoff final.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.