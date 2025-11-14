Nigeria: Wc Playoffs - Atiku, Obi, Others Laud Super Eagles

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi have lauded Nigeria's Super Eagles over their 4-1 win over Gabon at the 2026 CAF World Cup playoffs.

The game played at the Moulay Hassan Stadium on Thursday saw Nigeria qualify for the final World Cup playoffs through goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and a brace from Victor Osimhen.

After the game, fans took to social media to celebrate the victory while urging the team to remain focused ahead of the clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

On his official X handle, former vice president Abubakar said he was proud of the team.

"Proud of the @NGSuperEagles for giving Nigeria a fighting chance in the 2026 World Cup Africa playoff final. -AA," Abubakar wrote.

On his part, Obi noted that the team's performance is a reminder to invest in talents.

"After a busy day schedule that took me from Lagos to Abuja for the Guild of Editors event and then onwards to Anambra, I still made sure to catch up with the Super Eagles match against Gabon.

"My excitement after the match for the sweet victory made me forget my immediate tweet, as I always do after every one of their matches.

"I sincerely congratulate our dear Super Eagles on their outstanding and well-deserved victory today.

"Their performance is a reminder that when we invest in talents and support our institutions, Nigeria can compete and win on any global stage.

"Today, the Super Eagles have made us proud, and I celebrate them, the coaching crew, and every Nigerian who continues to believe in the possibility of a better, stronger, and more united Nigeria.

"Well done, Eagles. Keep soaring. -PO," Obi added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar lauded the team for their discipline.

"Congratulations to our national team @NGSuperEagles on their stunning 4-1 comeback victory over Gabon to secure a place in the final playoff.

"Well done to the team for staying disciplined and finishing strong," Tuggar added.

Another X user, Joshua Sogunle, also lauded the team's performance.

"It's been a long time since I saw the Super Eagles of Nigeria play this well. Hunger, dribbles, passing accuracy, technical efficiency. Just monstrous control of the game.

"We'd have had no business with the playoffs if we played half the qualifiers like this.

"I am watching the Super Eagles today, and I'm not missing European football. I wouldn't have believed African football could be this beautiful to watch.

"The team should remain focused; we still have hurdles ahead," he said.

The winner of the fixture between Nigeria and DRC will qualify for a six-nation FIFA intercontinental tournament in March. (NAN)