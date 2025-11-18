Africa: South Africa Ready for G20 Despite US Snub

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that no United States officials will attend the G20 summit, calling their absence a "boycott of politics".

Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa is ready to host the summit, despite several countries sending lower-level officials instead of heads of state.

South Africa says it is fully prepared to host the G20 Leaders Summit this week, even though the United States will not attend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that no US officials, including former president Donald Trump, will be present. He described their absence as a "boycott of politics" but said it would not stop the summit.

"We are not going to stop because they are not here," said Ramaphosa. "We will take decisions that affect the people of the world."

The summit will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said other countries, including Russia, Mexico and Argentina, will also not send their presidents. Instead, they will be represented by foreign ministers and senior negotiators known as "Sherpas".

Lamola said it was not unusual for some world leaders to miss such events. "At many international events, heads of state cannot attend for different reasons," he said.

He added that the United States should have raised its concerns about the summit theme and agenda directly.

"Whatever differences there are with the US, we are ready to engage. That is what should have happened," said Lamola.

He said South African officials had already visited Washington to discuss the matter. "We don't run away. You confront the issues and deal with them."

This is the first time South Africa is hosting the G20 summit. Brazil handed over leadership to South Africa earlier this year.

Lamola said South Africa has already hosted 130 meetings in preparation and will continue working with US partners.