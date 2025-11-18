South Africa: Gauteng Motorists Warned of Road Chaos During G20 Summit

Major highways and city roads in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni will be closed on 22 and 23 November for high-security convoys.

Roads will be completely shut when leaders' convoys pass, and residents are urged to avoid areas around Nasrec, Sandton, Rosebank and Fourways.

Gauteng drivers have been told to brace for serious traffic delays as the province gets ready to host the G20 Leaders' Summit this weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation, along with city traffic police and the South African Police Service, will shut down key routes on Saturday and Sunday.

Road closures will hit all three big metros: Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Authorities say the closures are needed to protect world leaders travelling between venues. Roads will be shut entirely when convoys move through, and no one -- not even pedestrians or cyclists -- will be allowed to pass.

A long list of roads will be affected, including parts of the N1, N3, N12, R21 and R24 highways. Busy streets in Sandton, Rosebank, Fourways and Nasrec are also on the list.

Grayston Drive will be completely closed from 4am to 10am on Saturday. The Golden Highway has already been shut since 19 November.

Rolling roadblocks, lane restrictions and hour-long delays are expected across the province. Roads around Nasrec will have the tightest controls all weekend.

People are urged to use alternative routes like the M57, Beyers Naudé Drive, Ontdekkers Road and Chris Hani Road.

Traffic officers will be stationed all over Gauteng, and there will be signs and real-time updates to help drivers. Emergency vehicles will still have access where needed.