Rwanda: Curtain Falls On Arsenal Deal As Rwanda Eyes U.S. Tourism Market

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will end its 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship deal with Arsenal at the end of the current season, concluding one of Africa's most ambitious sports marketing experiments since 2018.

According to RDB, the decision to pause the eight-year partnership marks a 'strategic pivot' driven by data showing where the country's tourism revenues are generated from.

In mid-2024, North American visitors generated $51.1 million in tourism revenue, 75% more than Europe, including the UK. By mid-2025, that gap had widened to 93%.

This means that the United States is now Rwanda's most valuable tourism market, and the country is moving its marketing spend to match that trend.

'Successful deal'

A joint statement released by RDB and Arsenal on Wednesday, November 19, described the eight-year partnership as one that delivered measurable results.

For instance, the statement noted that tourism arrivals hit 1.3 million in 2024, while revenues climbed to $650 million, a 47% increase over the partnership period.

The "Visit Rwanda" sleeve patch put the country in front of millions of Premier League viewers each week, as part of the efforts to reposition as a premium conservation destination.

Beyond billboards and broadcast exposure, the deal created cultural currency. Arsenal players visited for gorilla naming ceremonies and heritage events.

Grassroots football programmes trained young Rwandan coaches.

Jean-Guy Afrika, chief executive at RDB, said the deal "boosted tourism, strengthened Rwanda's brand, opened new markets and expanded global confidence in our investment story."

He maintained that the decision to end it was a natural evolution, building on momentum already gained.

The deal also opened new opportunities for Rwandan businesses, according to Matthew Rugamba, founder of fashion label House of Tayo.

Rugamba said it was "a real game-changer" that exposed Rwandan design to international audiences.

"I think the Visit Rwanda-Arsenal deal was a real game-changer. It showed a bold willingness to reach new audiences in new ways, and with a club as globally followed as Arsenal, the visibility was incredible," he said.

"While the focus was tourism, so many related sectors benefited from the exposure. My brand, House of Tayo, was able to build on those efforts to reach new audiences and gain visibility in new markets," he said.

"Eight years is a strong run for any partnership, but it's probably the right time to explore new opportunities. I'm really excited about what's ahead with the Rams and Clippers in LA specifically," he added.

For RDB, the new shift to the U.S. sports market is not exploratory, but targeted.

The country has signed deals with the NBA's LA Clippers, NFL's LA Rams, and SoFi Stadium, all part of the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment network that owns Arsenal.

This places "Visit Rwanda" branding in front of NBA and NFL audiences, including the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

American tourists spend more. Gorilla tourism, Rwanda's flagship product, accounts for over 80 percent of holiday revenue from air travelers, and U.S. visitors show particular interest.

Industry experts observed that the shift reflects a maturing approach to destination marketing: stop chasing visibility for its own sake and start targeting markets with proven conversion rates.

Rugamba sees California's economy and upcoming sporting events as major opportunities for private-sector expansion.

"California has one of the largest economies in the world, so the Visit Rwanda partnerships in LA have huge potential," he noted. "The Clippers will host NBA All-Star Weekend early next year, and SoFi Stadium will host World Cup matches in the summer during the biggest tournament in history."

"It's an exciting time to enter these markets, and I'm looking forward to finding new ways for House of Tayo to build on that energy," he added.

The dual agreement positions Inglewood, California -- home to SoFi Stadium and the soon-to-open Intuit Dome -- as a new stage for Rwanda's tourism pitch.

The deal ranges from jersey patches on the Clippers' game and practice uniforms to stadium-wide branding during Rams fixtures.

This means that when fans attend SoFi Stadium, one of the premier sporting venues in the world that can be expanded to fit 100,000 people, they will see Visit Rwanda signage throughout the building.

Spectators will walk into the West Owners Club (on Level 2) and the North Canyon Basin (on Level 3) and be met with designs on the walls that highlight the nature of Rwanda and its landscape, according to the new agreement.

Visit Rwanda will also have digital ads playing on Sofi Stadium's 70,000 square foot Infinity Screen, in addition to LED displays across Hollywood Park, the entertainment complex connected to the venue.

Rwanda is simultaneously broadening its European footprint through a new partnership with Atlético de Madrid, targeting Spanish-speaking markets. Officials report increased investor inquiries since that campaign launched.

Rugamba argued that the Arsenal partnership demonstrated that a small country could utilize elite sport to enhance its global profile, adding that putting "Visit Rwanda" on Arsenal's sleeve was a bold move eight years ago, which now appears to be a proof of concept.

For Nadia Keza, Chairperson of the Rwanda Tours and Travel Association (RTTA), the focus on the US, particularly California, is a timely move.

"Targeting the US, and especially a high-value market like California, is a timely move for Rwanda's tourism strategy," she said.

"It's where returns come quicker, and the opportunities are only expanding. For the private sector, the US remains a critical source market. We're already seeing steady growth in arrivals, and this level of focus can only accelerate the sector's momentum," she added.

In 2021, RDB announced that three years after the launch of the 'Visit Rwanda' campaign aimed at promoting the country as a world-class tourism destination, return on investment had more than doubled, a trend that is expected to continue due to a number of factors.