Rwanda Says It Has Expanded Into New Global Markets After Arsenal Deal Ends

The Rwanda government has said its decision to conclude the eight-year Visit Rwanda sleeve partnership with North London giants Arsenal is part of a broader strategy to diversify global sports partnerships and expand into new markets.

Jean-Guy Afrika, chief executive of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said the collaboration with Arsenal "broke new ground for tourism boards around the world, driving awareness and visitation for Rwandan tourism at a pace traditional campaigns could never match."

He added that while the sleeve partnership has ended, Rwanda will continue engaging with Arsenal's men's and women's teams for the remainder of the season and leverage lessons learned in other international sporting platforms, including partnerships with the LA Rams and So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"And whilst we are now focused on expanding that momentum into new sports and new markets, we remain grateful to Arsenal for its support, partnership, and shared belief in Rwanda's story over the past eight years," he said.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with the wider Kroenke Sports C Entertainment Group through our recent partnerships with the LA Rams and So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, and we remain a fully committed and engaged partner of Arsenal's men's and women's teams for the remainder of the season."

Since its launch in 2018, the Visit Rwanda sleeve deal has exceeded expectations. Tourism arrivals in Rwanda reached 1.3 million in 2024, with revenues climbing to US $650 million -- a 47% increase since the start of the partnership.

The initiative also showcased the country's natural and cultural assets, including gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park, Big Five safaris in Akagera, canopy walks in Nyungwe, and the annual Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony.

The partnership additionally supported Rwanda's ambition to become a continental sports hub. Grassroots football programs established under the collaboration have trained hundreds of young players and coaches, helping to foster wider participation in football across the country.

Arsenal Chief Executive Richard Garlick described the collaboration as "a significant journey" that helped raise global awareness of Rwanda's tourism and conservation efforts while enabling the club to "invest in our long-term vision to win major trophies in a financially sustainable way."

"Our first ever sleeve partnership with Visit Rwanda has been a significant journey. Over many years, we've worked together to raise global awareness of Rwanda's tourism and conservation efforts and built many new connections with our supporters across Africa," Garlick said.

He added that the commitment and support of Visit Rwanda throughout the partnership has played an important role in driving forward the club's ambitions.

"It has helped us invest in our long-term vision to win major trophies, in a financially sustainable way," Garlick said.

The sleeve deal, reportedly worth more than $13.3 million per year, came under scrutiny in recent years due to regional unrest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which borders Rwanda.

In February, DR Congo appealed to Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich to end their Visit Rwanda sponsorships amid humanitarian concerns.

Campaign groups such as Gunners for Peace also staged protests and social media campaigns urging Arsenal to reconsider the deal.

Despite these controversies, RDB emphasized that the partnership had "exceeded the original goals," promoting sustainable tourism, conservation, and Rwanda's reputation as an international sporting hub.

Afrika said the board will now channel the momentum gained from Arsenal into new global sports and investment opportunities, including recently announced sponsorships with Paris Saint-Germain, extended until 2028, and Atletico Madrid, who carry the Visit Rwanda logo for three years.