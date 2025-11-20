Liberia: Jurors Sentenced for 14 Days

The three individuals received a sentence of 14 days' imprisonment each, highlighting the court's determination to maintain the integrity and efficiency of the trial process.

According to Judge Willie, the three jurors were assigned official numbers and selected by their respective institutions, but declined to participate in the jury selection process.

The judge described their absence as a direct obstruction of court proceedings, resulting in delays and undermining the judicial process. In response, he ordered the three absentees to serve 14 days in jail as a penalty for contempt of court.

" The three jurors who have failed to honor and turn out for the jury selection process on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, are hereby ordered to serve days of imprisonment for delaying the operation and obstructing the proceeding of this trial," the judge ordered.

Despite the setback caused by the absence of the three jurors, the court successfully selected seven jurors on Tuesday, marking the first day of jury selection for the highly anticipated arson trial involving former Speaker Fonati Koffa and several co-defendants.

The process was thorough, involving a careful examination of the jurors' potential biases and impartiality. Dozens of potential jurors were dismissed after stakeholders believed their ability to remain neutral was compromised, underscoring the case's political sensitivity.

The case centers on the alleged involvement of Cllr. Fonati Koffa and others in setting fire to the Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building on December 18, 2024, following a contentious speakership protest.

The defendants have denied any involvement, characterizing the charges as a "witch hunt" and declaring their innocence. If found guilty, they could face sentences of 5 to 6 years in prison.

Legal practitioners anticipate the trial will last several weeks, with jury selection expected to be a lengthy process due to the need to select 12 jurors and several alternates.

Judge Willie, recognized for his no-nonsense approach, has moved the proceedings along quickly.

On Tuesday, he directed the Jury Management Office to present another prospective juror for consideration on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood that a full jury panel could be seated within the week.

The seven jurors who have already been selected were informed that they would be sequestered in the basement of the Temple of Justice building and would not be allowed to return home during the trial. This measure aims to prevent external influences or biases from affecting their judgment.

Supreme Court lawyers have indicated that, at the current pace of jury selection, opening arguments could begin as early as Wednesday.

Both the prosecution and defense conducted in-depth questioning of the selected jurors, probing their feelings about the case and their ability to remain impartial. Although juror identities remain confidential, the questioning process required them to share significant personal information, raising concerns about privacy.