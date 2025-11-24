Tanzania: Be Proud of Your Country, Govt Tells Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam — THE government has urged Tanzanians to be proud of their country, saying several flagship development projects are poised to transform the nation and position it as a regional economic powerhouse.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Government Chief Spokesperson Mr Gerson Msigwa said that at a time when many global economies face uncertainty, Tanzania is steadily rising, building modern transport networks, expanding its ports, strengthening its aviation sector and laying foundations for a competitive industrial economy.

Mr Msigwa stressed that from large-scale infrastructure projects to improved service delivery, the country is undergoing changes that offer genuine reason for citizens to feel proud of the direction their nation is taking.

"Tanzanians will continue to witness developments once considered unimaginable: High-speed electric trains, new deep-water ports, advanced city monorails and an expanding national airline. These are not distant promises, they are projects under construction, nearing completion or already transforming lives and trade," he said.

He cited the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as one of the strongest symbols of the country's progress.

The project is advancing smoothly across all eight sections from Makutupora-Tabora, Tabora-Isaka, Isaka-Mwanza, Tabora-Kigoma and onward to Burundi.

Once complete, the modern railway will improve regional connectivity and position the country as the preferred trade route in East and Central Africa.

According to him, preparations are also underway for two additional strategic lines, the 1,028-kilometre Northern Line (Tanga-Arusha-Musoma) and the 1,000-kilometre Southern Line (Mtwara-Mbambabay), which will expand the national rail network and open new economic corridors.

To ease congestion in major urban centres, the government is preparing to introduce elevated monorail systems, another first in the region. In Dar es Salaam, the first phase will run from Kawe-Mwenge-Mlimani City-Ubungo, then extend to Kariakoo and connect with the SGR.

Another branch will run from Bibi Titi Road to Morocco, linking back to Mwenge. The long-term plan is to build a 160-kilometre urban transit network, with stations every two kilometres.

Dodoma will also get a monorail stretching from the SGR station into the city centre, then to Mtumba and Chamwino via the bus terminal.

A second phase will extend services to Msalato Airport, creating a 105-kilometre metropolitan network.

Mr Msigwa further said Tanzania's ports are being modernised on an unprecedented scale, significantly improving efficiency and enhancing the country's position as the region's trade gateway.

The Port of Dar es Salaam, he said, now handles 32 million tonnes of cargo, up from 21 million tonnes three years ago, following government reforms and a partnership with DP World.

Revenues have doubled from 900bn/- to over 1.8tri/-, while vessel waiting time has dropped from 46 days to just seven. Operational improvements are saving the country more than 400bn/- annually.

These upgrades support trade with neighbouring economies including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia and Malawi.

Across the lake and coastal ports, significant improvements are also underway. On Lake Tanganyika, new large vessels are being introduced to expand Tanzania-DRC trade, with cargo volume expected to reach 50 million tonnes by 2029.

In Tanga, the port has been upgraded to handle 1.5 million tonnes, up from 400,000 tonnes, with more berths and a new oil terminal under construction. In Mtwara, development of the Kisiwa Mgao Port will allow efficient handling of coal, clinker, cement, steel and other "dirty cargo".

Port facilities on Lake Victoria, including Bukoba, Kemondo and Mwanza North are being modernised to enable more Ugandan cargo to pass through Tanzania, increasing the current share from 3 per cent to 38 per cent. Construction of the longawaited Bagamoyo Port will begin next month.

The deepwater port will have a depth of up to 20 metres and plans for 28 berths, 14 of which will be built in the first phase.

It will be capable of receiving some of the world's largest container ships. At Kigoma Port, capacity will be increased from 60,000 tonnes to 3 million tonnes as construction progresses.

He noted that the scale of these projects is unlocking thousands of jobs for young people countrywide.

The national airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), is also emerging as a strong regional player, bolstered by a growing fleet of 16 aircrafts, with eight more expected by 2030.

ATCL currently flies to 29 destinations, with Cape Town, Accra and Victoria Falls set to be added before year-end. The goal is to reach 50 destinations by 2030.