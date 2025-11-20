Nigeria: Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu On Seven Terrorism Charges

20 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), guilty on all seven terrorism-related charges brought against him by the federal government.

Presiding Judge James Omotosho delivered the judgment, stating that the prosecution had successfully established each allegation beyond reasonable doubt.

The court noted that Kanu failed to provide a credible defense and "deliberately refused" to counter the evidence presented by the government.

The ruling marks a significant moment in Nigeria's ongoing efforts to prosecute terrorism and address separatist violence in the southeast.

