Nigeria: Court Convicts Kanu On Terrorism Charge, Intimidation of Nigerians

Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
Nnamdi Kanu.
20 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has found detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of terrorism acts.

The judge held that the prosecution was able to established the ingredients of the charge against him.

Recall that the federal government had called five witnesses and tendered bundles of documentary and video evidences to prove that Kanu committed acts of terrorism through his broadcast on social media platforms which led to the deaths of many Nigerians in the Southeast.

However, Kanu failed to open his defence in the seven count charge against him, resulting in the court foreclosing him and adjourning to November 20, for judgment.

Delivering judgment, Justice Omotosho stated that facts not controverted are deemed admitted, and subsequently found him guilty in count one, which borders on commiting Acts of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria by making broadcast with intention to intimidate the population.

Omotosho also found Kanu guilty on count two which borders on making broadcast with intention to threaten members of the public with sit at home, especially in the five southeastern states.

Kanu was further convicted on count three for being a member and leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Details later.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.