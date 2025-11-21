Nigeria: Court Convicts Kanu On Terrorism Charge, Intimidation of Nigerians

Abuja — Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has found detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of terrorism acts.

The judge held that the prosecution was able to established the ingredients of the charge against him.

Recall that the federal government had called five witnesses and tendered bundles of documentary and video evidences to prove that Kanu committed acts of terrorism through his broadcast on social media platforms which led to the deaths of many Nigerians in the Southeast.

However, Kanu failed to open his defence in the seven count charge against him, resulting in the court foreclosing him and adjourning to November 20, for judgment.

Delivering judgment, Justice Omotosho stated that facts not controverted are deemed admitted, and subsequently found him guilty in count one, which borders on commiting Acts of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria by making broadcast with intention to intimidate the population.

Omotosho also found Kanu guilty on count two which borders on making broadcast with intention to threaten members of the public with sit at home, especially in the five southeastern states.

Kanu was further convicted on count three for being a member and leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

