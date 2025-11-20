Following the conviction of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal Government, on Thursday, applied for him to be sentenced to death.

The federal government's lead counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, made the application shortly after the court found Kanu guilty on all seven-count terrorism charges that were preferred against him.

The prosecution insisted that Kanu's incitement led to the death of several security operatives and the destruction of public infrastructure, alleging that both the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, which he identified as its armed wing, took steps to destabilise the country.

He maintained that imposing the maximum sentence on the defendant was the only way to give justice to victims of Kanu's terrorist acts.

According to him, whereas the counts 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 of the charge prescribed the death sentence, count 3 attracts 20 years imprisonment, while the punishment for the offence in count 7 is a five-year jail term.

"My lord should consider the nature and gravity of acts of terrorism committed by the convict which were against innocent Nigerians that reside in the South East," he added.

Besides, he accused Kanu of failing to show remorse or penitence for the offence, insisting that his conduct before the court was marked by arrogance.

More so, the federal government urged the court to order the forfeiture of all the broadcast equipment that were seized from Kanu, as well as to restrict him from having access to digital devices or internet facilities wherever he would be kept to serve the sentence.

The government's lawyer pleaded that for Kanu's safety, he should not be kept at the Kuje prison in Abuja which he said suffered jail breaks in the past.

Meanwhile, before the court stood the matter down till 4:10 pm for sentencing, it heard a plea from the member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano/Umuahia North & South, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, who begged it to temper justice with mercy.

The judgement of the court marked an end to Kanu's trial that lasted over 10 years.