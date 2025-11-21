Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Will Appeal Life Imprisonment Verdict, Says Ex-Lawyer Ejimakor

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will challenge the life imprisonment sentence handed down to him by the Federal High Court in Abuja, his former lawyer and consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, has said.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the judgment on Thursday, Ejimakor disclosed that the legal team would immediately head to the Court of Appeal to seek a reversal of the verdict delivered by Justice James Omotosho.

"From here, we are heading to the Court of Appeal. It is the only court in the country that sits as a jury, and we are going to approach the justices there to review what happened in court today," he said.

Describing the judgment as a "travesty of justice," Ejimakor expressed confidence that the appellate court would overturn the conviction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"If the Court of Appeal disagrees with us, we will proceed to the Supreme Court. But by God Almighty, Nnamdi Kanu is not going to stand convicted. He is going to get overturned," he insisted.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that Justice Omotosho convicted Kanu on seven-count charges bordering on terrorism and sentenced him to life imprisonment on counts one, two, four, five, and six.

The court also sentenced Kanu to 20 years on count three and five years on count seven, both without the option of a fine.

In his remarks, Justice Omotosho said the decision to impose life imprisonment, rather than the death penalty prescribed for some of the offences, was informed by evolving global standards and the need to temper justice with mercy referencing biblical teachings in Matthew 23 verse 23 on mercy.

"Our Lord Himself is merciful, no matter what we do he is a merciful God. It is on that note that the court will follow this above admonition of Jesus Christ in the above passage and show mercy to the convicts.

"The death penalty is increasingly frowned upon by the international community. Consequently, and in the interest of justice, I hereby sentence the convict, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment on counts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 instead of the death penalty.

"With respect to count 3, he is hereby sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment with no option of fine, and for count 7, he is sentenced to five years with no option of fine. To extend mercy, I order that the sentences shall run concurrently," the judge said.

"I have no hesitation in concluding that the tendency for violence has not left the convict. As such, he must be kept in a facility suitable for his custody, as placing him in Kuje Correctional Centre may not be appropriate," he added.