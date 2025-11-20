Afreximbank Delivers Solid, Steady Performance for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2025

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Cairo, 20 November 2025: - African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank or the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") delivered solid results for the nine months period ended 30 September 2025, underscoring its continued financial resilience.

During the period, the total assets and contingencies rose by 6.98% to US$42.9 billion, up from US$40.1 billion as at 31 December 2024 (FY'2024), highlighting the Bank's consistent growth trajectory.

While Net loans and advances closed at US$28.0 billion (FY 2024: US$29.0 billion), the reduction is largely attributable to unscheduled early repayments by clients whose financial positions have improved on account of enhanced cash flows and stronger foreign-currency positions driven by higher commodity prices. The Bank's asset quality remains sound, evidenced by a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 2.51%, compared to 2.33% in FY2024.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to US$7.6 billion, up from US$4.6 billion in FY2024. This increase was driven by successful and targeted fundraising initiatives and unscheduled early loan repayments from borrowing customers. As a result, the proportion of liquid assets to total assets increased and accounted for 20%, compared to 13% in FY2024. This solid liquidity positions the Group well to support its planned disbursement activities.

Shareholders' funds grew to US$7.7 billion as at 30 September 2025, supported by internally generated profits of US$654.3 million and new equity inflows of US$224.9 million mobilised under the General Capital Increase II. The reported Shareholders' funds balances take into account the US$350 million dividend appropriated from FY'2024 profits.

Despite declining benchmark rates, gross income for the nine months to September 2025, rose to US$2.4 billion compared to US$2.3 billion achieved over the same period last year. Operating income also grew by 5.24% to US$1.44 billion, while maintaining strong cost efficiency with a cost-to-income ratio of 21% which is well below the strategic ceiling of 30%.

Resultantly, Net income also grew, increasing from US$642.2 million in 9M'2024, to US$654.3 million in 9M'2025.

Highlights of the results for Afreximbank Group are shown below:

Mr. Denys Denya, Afreximbank's Senior Executive Vice President, commented:

"Amid persistent geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty, and tight financial conditions, the Group demonstrated resilience and delivered a satisfactory performance for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, in line with expectations. This resilience as reflected in strong liquidity, a robust capital base, and high-quality assets, underscores the Group's ability to navigate through the challenging operating environment. Beyond supporting profitability, the demonstrated resilience will serve as a springboard for expanding lending activities, enhancing capacity to deliver on the Group's mandate, and creating sustainable long-term value in line with the 6th Strategic Plan".