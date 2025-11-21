Africa: All of Africa Today - November 21, 2025

Thousands of South African Women Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

South African women's rights groups called for nationwide protests demanding that gender-based violence (GBV) be declared a national disaster, as attacks on women continue. The movement began online and culminated in a "G20 Women's Shutdown", with supporters, including celebrities and ordinary citizens, turning their social media profiles purple in solidarity. Women were urged to stay away from work or school, withdraw from the economy for a day, wear black, and lie down for 15 minutes at noon to honour those killed. South Africa experiences some of the world's highest levels of GBV, with the rate at which women are killed five times higher than the global average, according to UN Women. The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has rejected the calls to declare GBV a national disaster, saying it doesn't fall within the legal requirements. President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa had "declared gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis" in 2019. However, activists say that little has changed and they want the government to take more action.

Kenya's President Unveils Ambitious Plans Despite Protests, Debt Concerns

Kenyan President William Ruto pledged to attract $38 billion in investment to boost infrastructure, training and power generation. Ruto pointed to many improvements under his tenure, from taming inflation and boosting exports to expanding training programmes and internet access. He outlined ambitious plans that included 50 new hydroelectric dams, 10,000 megawatts of additional electricity, and upgrades to roads and airports. According to him, the proposals are designed to improve the economy and counter recent protests over economic hardship, corruption, and human rights abuses led by Gen Z. However, analysts expressed skepticism, saying the projected cost of five trillion shillings was unrealistic, given Kenya's high poverty rate, limited formal employment opportunities, and existing debt obligations. Experts warned that corruption and vested interests could undermine Ruto's plan to leverage public-private partnerships to attract long-term investment. His speech came as poverty persists for more than a third of the population, strikes by doctors, nurses, and lecturers highlight funding shortfalls, and human rights groups accuse his government of increasing police brutality, monitoring activists, and suppressing dissent.

Nigerian Court Slams Separatist Leader Kanu with Four Life Sentences

Separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu was convicted of terrorism, treason, and other charges in Nigeria after a decade-long trial. He has been given four life sentences, along with other terms, to be served concurrently. The prosecution had called for the death penalty but Judge James Omotosho said that executions were now "frowned upon". He ruled that Kanu had created a series of broadcasts to incite violence and killings, in support of his campaign for a Biafran state in south-east Nigeria. Kanu always denied the charges and challenged the court's jurisdiction. He was not in court when the verdict was delivered, after being removed for unruly behaviour. His case was marked by bail violations, claims of forced return from Kenya, and an appeals court victory that was later reversed.

Somaliland Halts Flights Transiting Through Mogadishu Over Security

Mogadishu's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports announced that international passengers would no longer be allowed to transit through the city starting 1 December 2025 due to increased security concerns. The restriction applies to both outbound travellers from Hargeisa and inbound passengers flying into Egal International Airport. Citing obligations under ICAO Annex 17, the ministry said the move was intended to protect passengers and maintain international aviation security standards, despite Somaliland's lack of formal recognition. Airlines have been ordered to remove Mogadishu-linked routes from their systems. The decision followed a major cybersecurity breach in Somalia's new e-Visa platform that exposed the personal data of more than 35,000 travellers, prompting warnings from the U.S. Embassy and UK authorities. Aviation experts said the incident deepened long-standing tensions between Somaliland and Somalia, fuelling concerns over airspace management, data security, and political interference in passenger movement.

Nearly One in Five Children Live in Extreme Poverty - UNICEF

A new UNICEF report found that more than 19% of the world's children live in extreme poverty on less than $3 a day. Over 90% of those children live in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The report draws on data from more than 130 low and middle-income countries, assessing deprivation across six areas: education, health, nutrition, housing, sanitation and water. At least 118 million children lack three or more of these essentials. The findings come as many governments scale back foreign aid. The agency warns that cuts could leave six million more children out of school by next year. UNICEF urged governments to prioritise ending child poverty by expanding social support, investing in essential services and strengthening economic opportunities for families.