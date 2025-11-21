Nigeria: Terrorists Kidnap Students From Niger School

Niger State.
21 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Terrorists have reportedly abducted students at St. Mary's School, a Catholic institution in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident was said to have occurred around 2am today.

Secretary to the Niger state government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman who confirmed the incident said the number of pupils abducted cannot be ascertained for now.

According to him, "the exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation.

The state commissioner of police, Adamu Abdullahi Ellema who also confirmed the incidence said, "Police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescue the abducted students.

Details later...

