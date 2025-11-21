Nigeria: Niger Govt Confirms Kidnap of Pupils in Agwara, Blames School for Ignoring Security Directive

The Niger State Government has confirmed the abduction of an unverified number of pupils and staff from St. Mary's School in the Papiri area of Agwara Local Government, describing the incident as deeply distressing and avoidable.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alh. Abubakar Usman, the government said it was still awaiting a precise headcount of those abducted as security agencies continue their assessment.

The SSG revealed that the attack occurred despite earlier intelligence pointing to an elevated threat level across parts of Niger North Senatorial District. He said the government had, in response, issued a security directive suspending all construction activities and ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools in the zone.

"Regrettably, St. Mary's School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and staff to avoidable risk," the statement said.

Usman added that security agencies have launched full-scale investigation and search-and-rescue operations aimed at ensuring the safe return of the abducted pupils. The government also assured the public that it remains in close communication with security formations and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Authorities urged school proprietors, community leaders, and stakeholders to strictly adhere to security advisories, stressing that the protection of lives--especially those of children--remains the administration's top priority. Residents were further encouraged to remain calm and support security personnel with any useful information.

Local accounts indicate that the attack happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Friday. Sources in the community said many students were taken during a raid targeting the Catholic-run school, though the exact number remains unclear as records were still being compiled.

The Head of Department, Disaster and Relief, Agwara Local Government, Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, confirmed the incident by telephone, noting that the number of abducted students and staff was still being verified. When contacted, the Police Command spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said details would be provided later.

The shocking development comes just days after 25 students were kidnapped in Maga, Kebbi State, intensifying concerns over worsening security around schools across the northern region.

In Kwara State, a recent attack on a CAC church in Eruku left three worshippers dead and over 20 abducted, prompting the state government to shut down more than 50 schools on Thursday.

The recurring attacks on educational institutions have heightened anxiety among parents and revived calls for strengthened community-based security measures across vulnerable communities.