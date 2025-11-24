Tanzania Is Safe, Secure, and Peaceful - Global Tourists Are Reassured

Dar es Salaam — At a lively press conference held this afternoon in Dar es Salaam, Government spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, delivered a strong and confident message aimed at calming fears among international tourists following recent waves of misleading reports abroad.

The briefing focused squarely on Tanzania's safety, its tourism outlook, and the government's commitment to maintaining a stable environment for visitors. The atmosphere in the room grew attentive as Msigwa shifted from general clarifications to a direct, heartfelt address to tourists across the world.

Speaking deliberately, he said: "Welcome to the United Republic of Tanzania. Our nation remains peaceful, calm, and open to all who wish to explore its beauty -- from Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti to Ngorongoro, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar to mention a few.

Please ignore any misinformation meant to distract you from the unforgettable experiences awaiting you here.

Our destinations are safe, our accommodations are improving every day, and our hospitality and transportation ensure that your journey is comfortable and memorable.

The government is fully committed to protecting you, your companions, and the value of your dollars and shilings while visiting our country."

His words, delivered with measured emphasis, appeared crafted to counter narratives circulating in a few international outlets suggesting rising instability in the region. Msigwa dismissed those claims as "misleading and detached from the reality on the ground."

He explained that Tanzania continues to enjoy strong internal security, supported by active coordination between national agencies, regional authorities, and tourism operators. He noted that key tourist corridors -- from Northern Circuit parks to coastal destinations -- remain fully operational and are experiencing steady visitor arrivals.

Journalists at the event were also briefed on ongoing government investments in aviation, transport links, and hospitality infrastructure designed to enhance visitor safety and comfort. Msigwa pointed out that improving roads to national parks, expanding airport services, and strengthening tourism policing units are part of broader efforts to maintain Tanzania's global reputation as one of Africa's safest travel destinations.

The press conference closed with Msigwa urging foreign media to adopt responsible reporting and encouraging tourists to rely on credible, verified information.

"With or without headlines," he added, "Tanzania continues to welcome guests with warmth, stability, and unmatched natural beauty."