West Africa: MDC 2025 - CJID's Media and Development Conference Opens in Abuja

24 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed and Fortune Eromonsele

This year's theme, "Reimagining Democracy, Development and Data for the Next Decade," sets the tone for high-level conversations on the future of governance and media in the region.

The third edition of the West Africa Media and Development Conference (MDC 3.0) has commenced in Abuja, drawing journalists, policymakers, researchers, diplomats and technology leaders from across more than a dozen African countries.

The conference is organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), and it is billed to from 24 to 27 November 2025 at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

This year's theme, "Reimagining Democracy, Development and Data for the Next Decade," sets the tone for high-level conversations on the future of governance and media in the region.

Across its plenaries and breakout sessions, the conference will examine democratic resilience, media sustainability, climate and extractive-sector governance, digital rights, food security, fact-checking and the widening impact of artificial intelligence on public life.

Delegates converged on the Ladi Kwali Conference Hall--adorned for the occasion--to deliberate on pressing continental challenges, including political instability, shrinking civic space and rapid technological disruption.

In his opening remarks at the conference on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, said Africa is approaching a decisive decade that will determine whether the continent shapes its own digital destiny or remains exposed to escalating democratic, developmental and data-governance vulnerabilities.

Mr Olorunyomi called for a future grounded in transparency, citizen agency and continental data sovereignty. He urged governments, innovators, scholars and the media to "reimagine democracy, development and data.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters are on the ground to bring readers real-time updates and insights from the opening day of the conference.

