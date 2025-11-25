Nigeria: Lagos Police Say Security Upped Around Schools, Worship Centres Amid Rising National Threats

The police assured residents that Lagos remained safe.

The Lagos State Police Command said it has intensified security deployments across schools, worship centres and other public institutions, amid growing national concerns over recent abductions and coordinated attacks reported in parts of northern Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh announced the measures on Monday while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

He assured residents that Lagos remained safe, but noted that the enhanced deployments were necessary as the year drew to a close.

"Lagos is safe and secure," Mr Jimoh said. "We have deployed additional personnel to all schools, places of worship and other major public locations to ensure the safety of all residents. These deployments will continue into the New Year and beyond."

He said the command has also increased the strength of its tactical squads across local government areas, explaining that the move aligns with the police's broader efforts to deter criminal activities during the busy festive season.

Mr Jimoh's assurances came amid a surge in security breaches across Kwara, Kebbi and Niger states, where abductions of students and worshippers have been recorded recently, heightening public anxiety nationwide.

Stolen vehicles linked to new employees

The police commissioner also raised concerns over a new pattern of vehicle theft in Lagos, involving newly employed drivers and car wash attendants.

He said 10 exotic vehicles were recovered during recent operations, with 56 suspects arrested for various offences.

"Most of the stolen vehicles we recovered were taken by drivers who had just been employed or by car wash attendants," he said while displaying the recovered cars.

"We have a responsibility to warn residents to be more cautious with their personal property."

Among the recovered vehicles were a white Toyota Hilux, a white Range Rover SUV, a black Land Cruiser, a silver Lexus GX460, a silver Honda CR-V, a grey Toyota Corolla SM3, and another Toyota Corolla with registration number JJJ 887.

Also, a Boxer Bajaj motorcycle allegedly used during a robbery attempt was recovered, the police chief said.

Weapons displayed during the briefing included four locally made pistols, a cut-to-size single-barrel gun, a fabricated firearm, several cartridges and a machete.

Mr Jimoh urged residents to adopt stricter safety practices, including avoiding leaving vehicle keys with newly engaged drivers or unattended car wash workers.

"When you take your vehicle to a car wash, do not leave the key with the attendants. These measures may appear simple but they prevent avoidable losses," he said.

Previous incident

On 17 November, a Lagos developer, Olakanmi Ogundele, raised the alarm after a newly hired driver, Olufemi Jogbodo, allegedly fled with his Gelly Saloon car with number plate AGL 586 GW barely four days after resuming duty.

The suspect had accompanied him to Ogun State and returned to Lagos before disappearing with the vehicle while Mr Ogundele was in a meeting.

The police said they would sustain their operations and maintain heightened visibility across public spaces to ensure Lagos remains safe during the festive season.