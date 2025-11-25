Nigeria: Renewed Spate of School Kidnappings

press release

Abuja — Ensure Safe Release of Victims, Protect Schools from Attacks

Nigerian authorities should act urgently to secure the safe release of students and teachers recently kidnapped in the country's northwest and take concrete steps to protect schools and communities from further attacks, Human Rights Watch said today. The groups responsible for the kidnappings should immediately release the students and teachers they are holding captive.

On November 18, 2025, 25 schoolgirls were kidnapped by unidentified armed men from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi state. Just three days later, on November 21, 303 students and 12 teachers were kidnapped at St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger state.

"These mass school kidnappings once again lay bare the deliberate targeting of students, teachers, and schools in Nigeria's deteriorating security environment," said Anietie Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch. "The deepening crisis underscores the government's failure to protect vulnerable communities."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Nigeria has in recent years been plagued by violent attacks and kidnappings by criminal gangs colloquially called "bandits." These groups have carried out kidnappings for ransom, including of schoolchildren in Nigeria's northwestern and central states. On November 18, the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wa al-Muslimeen, or JNIM), which is active throughout the Sahel, claimed responsibility for an attack on a military patrol in Kwara state on October 29, apparently its first incursion into Nigerian territory.

Human Rights Watch spoke with parents of two of the girls abducted in Kebbi state. Isa Nazifi, whose 13-year-old daughter Khadija Nazifi, a junior secondary school student, was among those abducted, said: "I immediately took a motorbike and rushed to the school, where I found my second daughter, also a student at the school. She told me Khadija had been taken. We are extremely worried. My wife is in tears. I will stay here at the school until my daughter returns. If I go home without her, what will I tell my family?"

Malam Sani Zimri, whose daughter, Salima Sani Zimri, is a senior secondary school student who was also abducted, said he had heard rumors from other parents of a possible attack by bandits the week before the incident: "We developed confidence after seeing military operatives surveilling the area, only to realize that there were no security operatives on the premises for the entire three hours that the incident occurred."

The 2014 Chibok schoolgirls' abduction in Borno state by the armed Islamist group Boko Haram provoked global outrage. Since then, a series of school kidnappings across northern Nigeria has left families traumatized and entire communities living in fear that if their children went to school, they might never return home. In 2016, Human Rights Watch reported that Boko Haram had similarly abducted over 300 children from the Zanna Mobarti Primary School in Damasak, Borno state, in 2015.

In December 2020, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a boarding school in Kankara, Katsina state. In early 2021, students were again taken in major incidents in Kagara, Niger state, and Jangebe, Zamfara state, followed by the kidnapping of over 100 studentsfrom Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state. The spate of kidnappings continued in 2024 with students taken from schools in Kuriga, Kaduna state, and Gidan Bakuso, Sokoto state.

Nigerian authorities have failed to apply lessons from previous attacks to create early warning systems and other measures that could prevent these atrocities, Human Rights Watch said.

In response to the recent kidnappings, the government has promised to rescue the kidnapped students and hold those responsible accountable. President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to act swiftly to bring the girls back while also urging local communities to share intelligence.

The authorities have also shut down 47 federal secondary schools known as Federal Unity Colleges, and some states including Katsina, Taraba, and Niger have also closed schools or restricted school activities, particularly boarding institutions. While these measures are aimed at protecting students, they have disrupted learning for thousands of children, denying them access to education and the social and psychological support schools provide. Without concrete measures to provide alternative learning opportunities to ensure continuity in their education, the students are at risk of falling behind academically and facing long term setbacks in their development.

Nigeria is a signatory to the Safe Schools Declaration, committing the government to take concrete steps to protect education during conflict and insecurity. Yet kidnappings have continued at a relentless pace and scale. On November 19, the Nigerian Senate ordered a full-scale investigationinto the implementation of the government's Safe School Fund, questioning why money earmarked for protecting schools has failed to prevent recurring attacks. The government should move with urgency to advance a proposal to introduce legislation to implement the Safe Schools Declaration, Human Rights Watch said.

"Children in Nigeria have the right to go to school without fearing for their lives," Ewang said. "Nigerian authorities should prioritize the safe release of the kidnapped children and their teachers and bring those responsible for their abduction to justice."