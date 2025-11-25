Nigeria: Kebbi School Girls' Abduction Deliberate Attempt to Undermine Educational Development - CSOs

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kebbi has described the recent abduction of schoolgirls in the state as a deliberate attempt to undermine educational development in the region.

The coalition's Chairman in the state, Ibrahim Ngaski made this known while addressing a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected bandits had on Nov. 17, lunched an attack on Government Girls' Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga and abducted 25 school girls.

"This heinous act is a direct attack on the safety, education and future of our children.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the abduction and the violence against these innocent girls and their families.

"Education is a fundamental right, therefore, no child should live in fear of violence in whatsoever manner when pursuing their dreams," the chairman said.

Ngaski, therefore, called on the government to intensify search and rescue operations to ensure safe return of all the abducted girls and other people in captivity, while appealing for enhanced security measures around schools and communities.

"Relocate all boarding schools situated at remote areas or prone/vulnerable to attack across the state to a more safer locations to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

"Engage with community leaders and other critical stakeholders to foster dialogue, prevention, peace and resilience building initiatives in all the wards and villages across the state," he said.

Another suggestions proffered by the chairman included providing comprehensive support to the victim families immediately (psychological care).

He also recommended the full implementation of Safe Schools Initiative as the Kebbi Government was a beneficiary of the grants received from World Bank under the AGILE Project.

Ngaski also called for the strengthening of partnership with the sister states of Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger in the areas of intelligence gathering and the protection against any possible attacks by the terrorist groups.

He added, "Continue providing support to security agencies and our local security outlets to help in overcoming the security challenges bedeviling our state."

The chairman called on the international community, the media and all Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the affected families, while amplifying calls for swift justice and protection for the children.

"To this end, we call on parents, teachers and communities to remain vigilant and work closely with authorities.

"Let's unite in condemning violence and defending the rights of every child to live and learn without fear," he stated.