The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora in Niger State has published the full list of 265 students and teachers from St. Mary's School, Papiri, who remain in captivity.

Gunmen invaded the school on November 21, seizing 315 people -- 303 of them students and 12 members of staff.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State announced on Sunday that 50 of the abducted students had managed to escape.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In an update on Monday, the diocese confirmed that 239 pupils from the nursery and primary sections, 14 secondary school students, and 12 teachers are still being held, bringing the number of those yet to be freed to 265.

Below is the list of the teachers and students still in captivity.

Teachers and non-academic staff

1.Bitrus Yohanna

2.Cyril Bagudu

3.Mercy Yohanna

4.Justina Yakubu

5.Terry Francis

6.Emmanuel Ibrahim

7.Godwin James

8.Lydia Andrew

9.Hannatu Bulus

10.Yohanna Daniel Dogonyaro

11.Agnes Joseph

12.Anna Terry

Secondary school students

1.Amos kiloybas

2.Onah Benedict

3.Bulus Ezra

4.Anthony Linus

5.Dauda Zacharia

6.Bulus Gustave

7.Ejeh Mathew

8. Iliya John

9.Joshua Philip

10.Samaila Habila

11.Simon Christopher

12.Yohanna Cephas

13. Christopher Justice

14. Samuel Michael

Nursery and primary school pupils

1.Natherniel Andrew

2.Shalom Terry

3.Ajikovi Andrew

4.Zacharia Sabastine

5.John Lois

6.Yohanna Veronica

7.Emmanuel Ibrahim

8.Ayuba Linus

9.Bulus Christopher

10.Ibrahim Micah

11.Joshua Dogara

12.Marcus Stephen

13.Samuel Peter

14.Simon Wisdom

15.Yahaya Vincent

16.Yakubu Yahaya

17.Yohanna Micah

18.Ibrahim Agnes

19.Musa Celestina

20.Timothy Rejoice

21.Serah James

22.Tanko Bitrus

23.Christopher Yunusa

24.Julius Dimas

25.Godwin Sunday

26.Joseph Samuel

27.Silas Timothy

28.Habila Bulus

29.Anthony Godwin

30.Alheri Sunday

31.Lovina Samuel

32.Naomi Zacharia

33.Goodness Elisha

34.Habiba Sunday

35.Redeemer Iliya

36.Joy Ibrahim

37.Rejoice Luka

38.Sarah Luka

39.Samson Luka

40.Amos Gabriel

41.Ayuba Josiah

42.Bitrus Linus

43.Bulus Ayuba

44.Hanna Daniel

45.Ezekiel Shedrack

46.Peter Julius

47.Yakubu Joseph

48.Philip Iliya

49.Juliet Alex

50.Patricia Ayuba

51.Ishaya Libiya

52.Simon Iliya

53.Theresa Ibrahim

54.Veronica Michael

55.Patience Musa

56.Victoria Sunday

57.Gloria Yohanna

58.Veronica Iliya

59.Pius Yakubu

60.Lois Samaila

61.Nagode Augustine

62.Abednego Ishaya

63.Ayuba Blessed

64.Emmanuel Cleopas

65.Emmanuel Godwin

66.Emmanuel Dauda

67.Emmanuel Habila

68.Jonathan Ishaku

69. Michael Augustine

70. Michael Sunday

71. Mathew Nathaniel

72. Samuel Philip

73. Yohanna Ezra

74. Yohanna Samson

75. Yusuf Samson

76. Yakubu Stephen

77. Yakubu Caleb

78. Yakubu Andrew

79. Yakubu Pius

80.Yohanna Caleb

81.Habila Alheri

82.Musa Helina

83.Okoye Praise

84.Patrick Felicity

85.Samaila Blessing

86.Samaila Lois

87.Samuel Stephen

88.Yunusa Margret

89.Dauda Samaila

90.Anthony Maikai

91.Habila Micah

92.Ishaku Mathew

93.Joshua Nicodemus

94.Musa Yusuf

95.Yakubu Lazarus

96.Ayuba Zafaniya

97.Luka Musa

98.Ishaku Anthony

99.Yohanna Lawrence

100.Michael Friday

101.Yohanna Benjamin

102.Anthony Philip

103.Ezekiel Yahaya

104.Samaila Jonathan

105.Yohanna Emmanuel

106.Yohanna Jonathan

107. Philip Ishaya

108.Emmanuela Amos

109.Benedicta Anthony

110.Murna Ezra

111.Christiana Nuhu

112.Blessing Musa

113.Rose Peter

114.Biskila Yahaya

115.Hope Johnson

116.Anthony Simon

117.Bitrus Cephas

118.Ezekiel Shedrack

119.Ishaku Samuel

120.Joshua Gabriel

121.Joshua habila

122.Miachael Imirya

123.Nuhu Eli

124.Sunday Philip

125.Timothy Isah

126.Yusuf Joel

127.Samson James

128.Habila S. Cephas

129.Mathew Yahaya

130.Mercy Daniel

131.Patience Ezekiel

132.Rose Iliya

133.Rejoice Joshua

134.Rita Markus

135.Clementina Oluwasegun

136.Blessing Paul

137.Fibi Samuel

138.Grace Sunday

139.Roseline Markus

140Musa Nehemiah

141.Yohanna Dominic

142.Divine Yohanna

143.Musa Shedrack

144.Samson Sarah

145.Dominic Sabina

146.Ishaya Jonathan

147.Daniel Anthony

148.Njikonge Joseph

149.Ezekiel Francis

150.Isah Julius

151.Ishaya Sunday

152.Luka Ebenezer

153.Luka Samaila

154.Markus Peter

155.Samuel Joseph

156.Iliya Paul

157.Madubueze Favour

158.Theresa Zacharia

159.Rebecca Bulus

160.Justina Daniel

161.Saraya Ezekiel

162.Grace Irmiya

163.Jannet Ishaku

164.Naomi James

165.Jannet John

166.Veronica Luka

167.Grace Mathew

168.Happy Samaila

169.Faith Yohanna

170.Victoria Yohanna

171.Agnes Yusuf

172.Isa Julius

173.Moses Simon

174.Cikarfe Timothy

175.Ezra Jonathan

176.Irmiya Habila

177.Iliya Dominic

178.Magaji Mathew

179.Amos Istifanus

180.Chime Onyeaka

181.Daniel Lawrence

182.Ezekiel Cleopas

183.Joel Philip

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

184. Nuhu Genesis

185.Peshe Yakubu

186.Peter Irmiya

187.Yakubu Omega

188.Yohanna Linus

189. Felicia Andrew

190.Eunice Bitrus

191. Victoria Bulus

192.Onyebuchi Chime

193.Felistina Dauda

194.Rejoice Emmanuel

195.Jessica Ishaku

196.Sabina Ibrahim

197.Blessing Luka

198.Paulina Peter

199. Felicia Musa

200.Grace Yakubu

201.Lawrence Yohanna

202.Esther Yusuf

203.Chikumachi Peter Jagaba

204.Amos Yahaya

205.Ayuba Zacharia

206.Bulus Saminu

207.Jeremiah Ezra

208.Isah Jemilu

209.Samuel Pius

210.Samuel Stephen

211.Iliya Dominic

212.Donald Yusuf

213.Agnes Amos

214.Grace Emmanuel

215.Blessing Joshua

216.Suzanna Musa

217.Dorcas Mathew

218.Patience Yusuf

219.Mary Yohanna

220.Ruth Yakubu

221.Goodness Daniel

222.Lois Emmanuel

223.Biskila Peter

224.Daniel Caleb

225.Emmanuel Amos

226.Emmanuel Joseph

227.Ishaya James

228.Ishaya Shedrack

229.Nufi Nathan

230.Yohanna Christopher

231.Yohanna Prosper

232.Nwaolisa Chijioke

233.Mathar Iliya

234. Happy Jeremiah

235.Precious Okoye

236.Ketura Sunday

237.Salomi Sunday

238.Susan Zacharia

239.Florence Michael