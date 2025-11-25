The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora in Niger State has published the full list of 265 students and teachers from St. Mary's School, Papiri, who remain in captivity.
Gunmen invaded the school on November 21, seizing 315 people -- 303 of them students and 12 members of staff.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State announced on Sunday that 50 of the abducted students had managed to escape.
Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn
In an update on Monday, the diocese confirmed that 239 pupils from the nursery and primary sections, 14 secondary school students, and 12 teachers are still being held, bringing the number of those yet to be freed to 265.
Below is the list of the teachers and students still in captivity.
Teachers and non-academic staff
1.Bitrus Yohanna
2.Cyril Bagudu
3.Mercy Yohanna
4.Justina Yakubu
5.Terry Francis
6.Emmanuel Ibrahim
7.Godwin James
8.Lydia Andrew
9.Hannatu Bulus
10.Yohanna Daniel Dogonyaro
11.Agnes Joseph
12.Anna Terry
Secondary school students
1.Amos kiloybas
2.Onah Benedict
3.Bulus Ezra
4.Anthony Linus
5.Dauda Zacharia
6.Bulus Gustave
7.Ejeh Mathew
8. Iliya John
9.Joshua Philip
10.Samaila Habila
11.Simon Christopher
12.Yohanna Cephas
13. Christopher Justice
14. Samuel Michael
Nursery and primary school pupils
1.Natherniel Andrew
2.Shalom Terry
3.Ajikovi Andrew
4.Zacharia Sabastine
5.John Lois
6.Yohanna Veronica
7.Emmanuel Ibrahim
8.Ayuba Linus
9.Bulus Christopher
10.Ibrahim Micah
11.Joshua Dogara
12.Marcus Stephen
13.Samuel Peter
14.Simon Wisdom
15.Yahaya Vincent
16.Yakubu Yahaya
17.Yohanna Micah
18.Ibrahim Agnes
19.Musa Celestina
20.Timothy Rejoice
21.Serah James
22.Tanko Bitrus
23.Christopher Yunusa
24.Julius Dimas
25.Godwin Sunday
26.Joseph Samuel
27.Silas Timothy
28.Habila Bulus
29.Anthony Godwin
30.Alheri Sunday
31.Lovina Samuel
32.Naomi Zacharia
33.Goodness Elisha
34.Habiba Sunday
35.Redeemer Iliya
36.Joy Ibrahim
37.Rejoice Luka
38.Sarah Luka
39.Samson Luka
40.Amos Gabriel
41.Ayuba Josiah
42.Bitrus Linus
43.Bulus Ayuba
44.Hanna Daniel
45.Ezekiel Shedrack
46.Peter Julius
47.Yakubu Joseph
48.Philip Iliya
49.Juliet Alex
50.Patricia Ayuba
51.Ishaya Libiya
52.Simon Iliya
53.Theresa Ibrahim
54.Veronica Michael
55.Patience Musa
56.Victoria Sunday
57.Gloria Yohanna
58.Veronica Iliya
59.Pius Yakubu
60.Lois Samaila
61.Nagode Augustine
62.Abednego Ishaya
63.Ayuba Blessed
64.Emmanuel Cleopas
65.Emmanuel Godwin
66.Emmanuel Dauda
67.Emmanuel Habila
68.Jonathan Ishaku
69. Michael Augustine
70. Michael Sunday
71. Mathew Nathaniel
72. Samuel Philip
73. Yohanna Ezra
74. Yohanna Samson
75. Yusuf Samson
76. Yakubu Stephen
77. Yakubu Caleb
78. Yakubu Andrew
79. Yakubu Pius
80.Yohanna Caleb
81.Habila Alheri
82.Musa Helina
83.Okoye Praise
84.Patrick Felicity
85.Samaila Blessing
86.Samaila Lois
87.Samuel Stephen
88.Yunusa Margret
89.Dauda Samaila
90.Anthony Maikai
91.Habila Micah
92.Ishaku Mathew
93.Joshua Nicodemus
94.Musa Yusuf
95.Yakubu Lazarus
96.Ayuba Zafaniya
97.Luka Musa
98.Ishaku Anthony
99.Yohanna Lawrence
100.Michael Friday
101.Yohanna Benjamin
102.Anthony Philip
103.Ezekiel Yahaya
104.Samaila Jonathan
105.Yohanna Emmanuel
106.Yohanna Jonathan
107. Philip Ishaya
108.Emmanuela Amos
109.Benedicta Anthony
110.Murna Ezra
111.Christiana Nuhu
112.Blessing Musa
113.Rose Peter
114.Biskila Yahaya
115.Hope Johnson
116.Anthony Simon
117.Bitrus Cephas
118.Ezekiel Shedrack
119.Ishaku Samuel
120.Joshua Gabriel
121.Joshua habila
122.Miachael Imirya
123.Nuhu Eli
124.Sunday Philip
125.Timothy Isah
126.Yusuf Joel
127.Samson James
128.Habila S. Cephas
129.Mathew Yahaya
130.Mercy Daniel
131.Patience Ezekiel
132.Rose Iliya
133.Rejoice Joshua
134.Rita Markus
135.Clementina Oluwasegun
136.Blessing Paul
137.Fibi Samuel
138.Grace Sunday
139.Roseline Markus
140Musa Nehemiah
141.Yohanna Dominic
142.Divine Yohanna
143.Musa Shedrack
144.Samson Sarah
145.Dominic Sabina
146.Ishaya Jonathan
147.Daniel Anthony
148.Njikonge Joseph
149.Ezekiel Francis
150.Isah Julius
151.Ishaya Sunday
152.Luka Ebenezer
153.Luka Samaila
154.Markus Peter
155.Samuel Joseph
156.Iliya Paul
157.Madubueze Favour
158.Theresa Zacharia
159.Rebecca Bulus
160.Justina Daniel
161.Saraya Ezekiel
162.Grace Irmiya
163.Jannet Ishaku
164.Naomi James
165.Jannet John
166.Veronica Luka
167.Grace Mathew
168.Happy Samaila
169.Faith Yohanna
170.Victoria Yohanna
171.Agnes Yusuf
172.Isa Julius
173.Moses Simon
174.Cikarfe Timothy
175.Ezra Jonathan
176.Irmiya Habila
177.Iliya Dominic
178.Magaji Mathew
179.Amos Istifanus
180.Chime Onyeaka
181.Daniel Lawrence
182.Ezekiel Cleopas
183.Joel Philip
184. Nuhu Genesis
185.Peshe Yakubu
186.Peter Irmiya
187.Yakubu Omega
188.Yohanna Linus
189. Felicia Andrew
190.Eunice Bitrus
191. Victoria Bulus
192.Onyebuchi Chime
193.Felistina Dauda
194.Rejoice Emmanuel
195.Jessica Ishaku
196.Sabina Ibrahim
197.Blessing Luka
198.Paulina Peter
199. Felicia Musa
200.Grace Yakubu
201.Lawrence Yohanna
202.Esther Yusuf
203.Chikumachi Peter Jagaba
204.Amos Yahaya
205.Ayuba Zacharia
206.Bulus Saminu
207.Jeremiah Ezra
208.Isah Jemilu
209.Samuel Pius
210.Samuel Stephen
211.Iliya Dominic
212.Donald Yusuf
213.Agnes Amos
214.Grace Emmanuel
215.Blessing Joshua
216.Suzanna Musa
217.Dorcas Mathew
218.Patience Yusuf
219.Mary Yohanna
220.Ruth Yakubu
221.Goodness Daniel
222.Lois Emmanuel
223.Biskila Peter
224.Daniel Caleb
225.Emmanuel Amos
226.Emmanuel Joseph
227.Ishaya James
228.Ishaya Shedrack
229.Nufi Nathan
230.Yohanna Christopher
231.Yohanna Prosper
232.Nwaolisa Chijioke
233.Mathar Iliya
234. Happy Jeremiah
235.Precious Okoye
236.Ketura Sunday
237.Salomi Sunday
238.Susan Zacharia
239.Florence Michael