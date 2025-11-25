Africa: Diversifying the Economy - a Key Lever for Sustainable Growth in Mauritania

24 November 2025
World Bank (Washington, DC)
press release

Nouakchott — Achieving Mauritania's ambition of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2050 will require accelerated economic diversification, according to the World Bank Group's Growth and Jobs Report released today. According to Ibou Diouf, World Bank Country Manager for Mauritania, "this report suggests an analytical framework to support the Government's efforts to create the conditions for more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth."

Over the past two decades, Mauritania's economy has grown at an average rate of 3.5%. The report stresses that maintaining this trajectory will depend on the ability to broaden the productive base of the economy and boost labor force participation, which is currently below 50%. It identifies significant potential in complementary sectors to extractive industries, such as agriculture, fisheries, energy, and digital.

"Mauritania has the assets to succeed in its economic transformation. In addition to its mineral wealth, new frontiers are being used to transform solar abundance into competitive energy, to develop agricultural land into modern agri-food chains, and to convert digital connectivity into high-value services. The World Bank is committed to supporting this diversification," said Keiko Miwa, Division Director for Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal.

A dynamic and competitive private sector is a central pillar of this transformation: "The Mauritanian private sector is very entrepreneurial driven. IFC is committed to mobilizing private capital to turn ideas into viable businesses, startups into strong players, and unleash the potential of women entrepreneurs. With the right enabling environment, it can become a key driver of shared prosperity," said Olivier Buyoya, IFC Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

The report identifies three key drivers for inclusive and sustainable growth: strengthening human and infrastructure capital, improving the regulatory framework, and promoting the private sector. Five priority reform areas stand out: early childhood education, land management, labor code, competition policy, and STEM skills development.

This analysis, which is part of the strategic dialogue between the World Bank and the Government, underscores that Mauritania's strategic position, combined with its political stability and its gas, mining, and agricultural potential, constitute a major asset for diversifying its economy, attracting private investment, and creating sustainable jobs.

