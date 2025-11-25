Africa: Reimagining Democracy, Development, and Data for the Next Decade #MDC2025

"The media is not a luxury; it is the oxygen of democracy. And if we allow it to weaken, then our drive for good governance and development on the continent suffers." - Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), CEO of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development [CJID]

Abuja — Welcome Address to the Third Annual Media Development Conference [MDC-03] in Abuja on 24 November 2025.

Your Excellencies, distinguished partners, delegates, scholars, innovators, students, friends, and many of our online participants from all the corners of the globe.

It is my honour to welcome you all to the third edition of CJID'S Media Development Conference [MDC-03], and what has now become one of the most important African regional media gathering. Today's convening has our 300 in-house guests from almost all the ECOWAS countries, the Central African nations of Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as from Namibia and South Africa.

This year's convening is coming at a moment of profound transformation across our continent, and we meet today under a theme that is both urgent and aspirational: "Reimagining Democracy, Development, and Data for the Next Decade."

This theme invites us to reflect deeply on the democratic setbacks troubling our region, the development pathways that remain incomplete, and the extraordinary opportunities - and risks - unfolding within the digital and data-driven era. It challenges us to think boldly about the future, yet soberly about the present. And it beckons us to build bridges across scholarship, governance, civic action, and innovation.

Today, Africa stands at a crossroads. Our choices in this next decade will not only determine the fate of our democracies, but the wellbeing of our economies, the integrity of our information ecosystems, and the dignity of our citizens' digital rights. We must therefore approach this conversation with clarity, courage, and imagination.

A Region in Democratic Distress

Across the Africa, deep civic anxieties are rising. Citizens navigate shrinking civic space, declining trust in public institutions, and contested legitimacy. Democratic reversals - once a matter of doubt - now demand new forms of regional response. Coups and constitutional manipulations undermine public faith in governance. Communities feel unheard. Young people feel excluded. And the promise of democratic renewal appears fragile.

Yet we must remember: the story of Africa has never been linear. Ours is a story of restoration as much as challenge - of strength as much as vulnerability. This moment, difficult as it is, can still be a foundation for a remarkable democratic turnaround - but only if we reimagine what democracy must become.

Reimagining democracy for the next decade means building institutions that listen, designing governance that learns, and cultivating political cultures grounded in transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment. Above all, it is rebuilding public trust through institutional integrity; expanding, not shrinking, civic space; and strengthening our regional bodies as guardians of constitutional order.

What this means in simple words is confronting a truth that too many elites resist: democracy is not simply a series of elections -it is a system of values, of participation, and of social contracts renewed through trust.

Independent Media: A Pillar Under Threat

Our democracies cannot stand without the media. Yet independent media in Africa are under unprecedented strain. Advertising revenues are collapsing; donor support is thinning; new forms of censorship - state-enabled and digitally amplified - threaten press freedom. Meanwhile, mis/disinformation corrodes the public sphere.

Paradoxically, the demand for trustworthy information has never been higher. So reimagining development must begin with reimagining the media - not as a commercial venture alone, but as a public good, essential for democratic life and economic progress.

This requires: Innovative business models; Public-interest support that protects editorial independence; AI-enabled fact-checking systems; Civic literacy programmes; Locally governed digital ecosystems; And a new generation of journalists trained in data, accountability, and digital safety. These are issues this conference will address in the next three days.

Media is not a luxury - it is the oxygen of democracy. And if we allow it to weaken, all other reforms will collapse.

Data, AI, and the Decade That Will Define Us

We face a fast-moving digital era marked by AI governance challenges, climate pressures, technological disruptions, widening inequalities, and political uncertainty. This decade will test how Africa governs data, protects rights, and ensures inclusion in the global digital economy. It will measure whether our institutions can adapt and whether our leaders understand that digital transitions are not technical matters alone - they are deeply political.

This brings us to the urgent challenge of data colonialism: the extraction of human experience, behavioural surplus, and personal data by global technology corporations for profit and political influence. These companies shape elections, economies, social norms, and the infrastructures through which Africans communicate, learn, transact, mobilise, and imagine their future.

A continent historically subjected to the extraction of land, labour, minerals, and culture cannot afford a new era in which its data becomes the next frontier of exploitation. Across all four regions of Africa, we already see troubling signs: digital authoritarianism, intrusive surveillance, biometric overreach, weak data protections, foreign-controlled platforms, and algorithmic inequalities. Data sovereignty must therefore become a civilisational priority.

Lessons from Asia and Latin America

Regions that once mirrored our developmental challenges now offer powerful lessons. In Asia, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Indonesia demonstrate how developing societies can build strong data-governance regimes, digital identity systems, and AI strategies that protect citizens while enabling innovation. India's Aadhaar remains the world's most ambitious attempt at digital citizenship; South Korea's e-governance infrastructure exemplifies the power of strong institutions; Indonesia's Mafindo fact-checking consortium is now a global model for fighting mis/disinformation.

Latin America also illuminates the path forward. Brazil's landmark Marco Civil da Internet, Chile's pioneering debates on neuro-rights, and Uruguay and Colombia's digital-transparency reforms show how societies can embed digital rights and accountability into the very foundations of governance.

Africa can do the same. This conference challenges us to invest boldly in sovereign data infrastructures, ethically governed digital ecosystems, and regionally coordinated regulatory frameworks.

A Word on Young People and Innovation

At CJID, our commitment to the next generation is deliberate. Through the Campus Reporter programme - active in 34 Nigerian universities and expanding next year into the 13 countries where we work - we are cultivating a new cadre of civic-minded journalists and innovators. We are proudly youth-led; my role is largely that of a mentor learning alongside them. We make mistakes but grow stronger through them.

Our message to African youth is clear: technology is not merely a tool; it is the terrain on which your future will be negotiated. From fintech and agritech to health-tech and civic-tech, young Africans are shaping the continent's trajectory. They now need policy protection, regulatory clarity, and access to regional markets so their innovations can scale.

A Closing Vision

Distinguished guests, reimagining democracy, development, and data is not a theoretical ambition. It is a generational mandate. The next decade will determine whether Africa becomes an architect of its digital future - or a passive recipient of other people's technologies and other people's decisions.

At this point we want to thank members of our board who direct with integrity, service, and vision, insisting that we build one of the best civic organisations as an example in Africa. Importantly, we also want to express profound gratitude to our grant-making partners who support our vision and make the work we do possible. We say a huge thank you.

If we act with courage, plan with foresight, and govern with humility, Africa will not simply take part in shaping the next decade - it will help define it.

In closing, let me return to the central challenge before our region. We possess the knowledge, the talent, and the demographic strength. We also carry the moral authority of a people who have endured adversity yet remain steadfast in their belief in possibility. If we act with courage, plan with foresight, and govern with humility, Africa will not simply take part in shaping the next decade - it will help define it.

Thank you all, good morning, and welcome to this important gathering.

Dapo Olorunyomi is CEO of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development [CJID] - a technology and knowledge-producing think tank that and empowers the African media. He is also Publisher of Premium Times, a leading Nigerian news outlet based in Abuja.